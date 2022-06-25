5 opponents for Dominick Reyes when he returns to the UFC

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes has had a great career so far. He quickly ascended the rankings with his impressive wins over Ovince Saint Preux, Volkan Oezdemir, and former middleweight champion Chris Weidman. His unbeaten streak led to a title shot with then light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Despite being unsuccessful in his title fight with Jones, his fanbase grew as there were many who disputed the result. Since the loss, 'The Devastator' hasn't fared too well in the octagon and has had some tough results. He was stopped in back-to-back bouts against Jan Blachowicz and current light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka.

Reyes was recently a guest on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, where he provided an optimistic update on his future. He mentioned that he feels great after the extended layoff and that he's looking to return to the octagon this October. There are plenty of intriguing bouts that could be suitable return fights for 'The Devastator.' This list will look at five possible opponents for Dominick Reyes when he returns to the UFC.

#5. No.11-ranked UFC light heavyweight Nikita Krylov

No.11 Ranked light heavyweight Nikita Krylov

No.11-ranked UFC light heavyweight contender Nikita Krylov has been an entertaining fighter to watch throughout his career. He is also a fighter known for finishing opponents, as 26 of his 27 wins have come via KO/TKO or a submission.

Krylov vs. Reyes would be interesting, especially considering their respective rankings. Since 'The Devastator' has been inactive for over a year, perhaps the promotion books him against somebody outside the top 10 rankings. 'The Miner' is scheduled to fight former title challenger Alexander Gustafsson on July 23. This is a significant fight for him as he welcomes 'The Mauler' back to the light heavyweight division.

Regardless of the result against Gustafsson, Krylov vs. Reyes will still be logical. 'The Miner' is currently on a two-fight losing skid, so a win could propel him into the top 10. Meanwhile, a loss would make it three straight, which is the same as 'The Devastator.'

#4. Volkan Oezdemir

No.9-ranked UFC light heavyweight Volkan Oezdemir is looking to have a career resurgence. The former title challenger has consistently been in the top 10 since debuting in the promotion in 2017. Despite being on a rough stretch at the moment, a big win could turn things around for him.

Oezdemir is currently coming off back-to-back losses to Magomed Ankolaev and current light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka. In his most recent loss to Ankalaev, he was outmatched by the Russian in all three rounds. He is scheduled to return to the octagon on July 23, when he takes on No.8-ranked light heavyweight Paul Craig.

'No Time' could still match up with Reyes if he comes up short against Craig. A loss would be his third-straight, which is the same skid that 'The Devastator' is on. A win could also still set the stage for a rematch with Reyes. Their first encounter took place in 2019 and saw 'The Devastator' earn a split decision win.

#3. Loser of Magomed Ankalaev vs. former UFC title challenger Anthony Smith

Dominick Reyes could attempt to get back into title contention if he fights the loser of Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith. Both fighters are among the top 205-pounders in the promotion and are one win away from earning a title shot. However, the loser of the bout could find a match with Reyes to be more appealing than the others in the top 5.

Ankalaev has looked great since his lone career loss to Paul Craig. He's riding an 8-fight winning streak during which he defeated Ion Cutelaba twice, Volkan Oezdemir, and Thiago Santos. Reyes will need to ensure his takedown defense is up to par because of Ankalaev's background in Sambo.

'Lionheart' has been equally impressive as he's on a three-fight winning streak that includes two Performance of the Night bonuses. Smith is another exciting finisher as 34 of his 36 wins have come via KO/TKO or submission.

#2. Former UFC title challenger Thiago Santos

No.6-ranked UFC light heavyweight Thiago Santos is at a crossroads in his MMA career. The former title challenger has lost four out of his last five bouts and has returned from career-threatening injuries. It would've been understandable if he retired from the sport following his title loss to Jon Jones. But he suffered significant injuries to both legs and was out of action for over a year.

Since returning to the octagon, it seems as though Santos has had to adjust his fighting style. He managed to snap his three-fight losing streak by defeating Johnny Walker last October, but lost his next bout against Magomed Ankolaev. He's scheduled to return to the octagon in August when he fights No.10-ranked light heavyweight Jamahal Hill.

'Marreta' will need to go on a winning streak before earning another title shot, so a bout with Reyes is logical. If he loses to Hill, his ranking will still be close enough to 'The Devastator' for the bout to be possible.

#1. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira

Former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira has defied the odds throughout his career. He defeated Jan Blachowicz to become the second oldest fighter to win a title in the promotion. Despite being 42 years old, he continues to remain competitive with the best in the world.

Teixeira is coming off a title loss to Jiri Prochazka in a bout that exceeded expectations. He caught 'Desina' a few times and could have arguably won the fight if he hadn't attempted a submission in the last round. Prior to the loss, Teixeira won six straight fights that included three finishes and two Performance of the Night bonuses.

The fight is logical because both are coming off losses to Prochazka and a decisive win could earn them a rematch. It would be interesting to see what would transpire if they competed in the octagon. Teixeira could still hold his own and the extra time off could see Reyes return to form.

