5 Fights for Kayla Harrison

PFL women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison is undoubtedly a highly-coveted free agent. The two-time Olympic gold medal judo champion is testing free agency after winning another successful year in the PFL. It’s no secret that both the UFC and Bellator are chasing Harrison’s signature as they look to bolster their rosters.

With plenty of interesting bouts in both promotions, there could be a bidding war between the UFC and Bellator. Harrison has been dominant in her PFL and Invicta FC bouts and has only gone the distance twice. She currently has an undefeated 12-0 record, with 5 knockouts, 5 submissions, and two decision wins.

In interviews, Harrison has mentioned that she believes she is capable of becoming a champion in all major promotions. She has proven that so far in the PFL by winning two women's lightweight tournaments.

Harrison has not shied away from the trash-talking side of the sport either. Her post-fight interviews and press-conferences have been entertaining. This list will look at 5 opponents for Kayla Harrison in the current landscape of women’s MMA.

#5. Harrison vs. Julia Budd (PFL)

Kicking off this list of possible opponents is Julia ‘The Jewel’ Budd. The former Bellator women’s featherweight champion signed with the PFL a few months back. Budd now competes at lightweight, so it could be a great bout for the promotion.

Based on what transpired at UFC 269, Harrison signing a one-fight deal with the PFL shouldn’t necessarily be ruled out. Harrison staying with the PFL for one fight, while Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes compete in a rematch, could make sense. Budd would be Harrison’s toughest challenge to date and would be a good indicator of how great Harrison really is.

Budd was only beaten once during her Bellator tenure and that was against current Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg. Since that loss, Budd has picked up three straight wins, including her PFL debut against Kaitlin Young. It would be interesting to see how Harrison would fare against Budd.

