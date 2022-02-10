5 opponents for Paul Daley’s final fight in Bellator

Paul Daley has earned a reputation for being one of the most exciting fighters in MMA. He has entertained fans with many spectacular knockouts and has been involved in some of the sport’s most memorable bouts.

‘Semtex’ has fought in major promotions like the UFC and Bellator, and won titles in regional promotions like Cage Rage. He has also been successful competing in kickboxing bouts throughout his MMA career.

After competing for 19 years, ‘Semtex’ announced that he intends to retire after his next fight. He will be competing on the Bellator London event, which is scheduled to take place on May 13th. It’ll be a fitting end to his career as it he’ll be ending his career in front of his home crowd. This list will look at 5 opponents for Paul Daley for his final fight in Bellator.

#5. Daley vs. Oliver Enkamp

Oliver Enkamp would be a worthy final opponent for Paul Daley. From a stylistic standpoint, he would make for an exciting bout as he is primarily a striker.

‘Semtex’ has been frustrated in the past when fighting opponents that are wrestlers. It’s understandable as their path to victory is shooting for takedown and controlling him on the ground.

Enkamp's karate background wouldn't make him worried in the standup. Despite being a black belt in karate, the majority of his wins have come via submission. He has demonstrated his impressive grappling ability with his submission wins over Emmanuel Dawa and Walter Gahadza,

‘Semtex’ wouldn’t have to worry about competing against an opponent that avoids exchanges. It would be intriguing to see his power against Enkamp’s precise striking.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim