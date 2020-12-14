5 opponents Yoel Romero could fight after joining Bellator

Yoel Romero has found a home as he has signed with Bellator MMA.

Just over a week ago, Romero was shockingly released from the UFC and many fans hoped he would sign with Bellator. However, the promotion originally said they weren't interested but walked back on those claims.

After signing with Bellator, Yoel Romero is expected to fight at light heavyweight and make his debut sometime in 2021.

We picked out five possible opponents for his debut.

Corey Anderson

Corey Anderson, like Yoel Romero, was released from the UFC earlier this year before going on to sign with Bellator.

Anderson is coming off a stoppage win over Melvin Manhoef in his promotional debut, but he will not be getting a title fight next. Instead, Scott Coker announced Vadim Nemkov would rematch Phil Davis, leaving Anderson on the outside looking in. Having Anderson fight Romero in a main event certainly makes sense as the winner could get the next title shot.

Vadim Nemkov/Phil Davis winner

Yoel Romero is 43-years-old and his time as a contender is running out, so Bellator could decide to throw him to the deep end.

Vadim Nemkov is looking for his first title defense sometime in the beginning of next year when he fights Davis. Depending on the outcome of the fight, the winner could turn around in the summer and battle Romero in what would be a highly-anticipated battle with the belt on the line.

Ryan Bader

If Ryan Bader is committed to fighting at light heavyweight, taking on Yoel Romero makes all the sense in the world.

Bader was the light heavyweight and heavyweight champion before losing the 205lbs title to Nemkov. There is a chance that he will only fight at heavyweight from now on, but if he returns to light heavyweight and fights Romero, the winner of that scrap could very well earn a title shot. A win for Bader could also help solidify his legacy as one of the best light heavyweights in the world.

Rumble Johnson

Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson just recently signed with Bellator to make his comeback, and he is set to debut in 2021 at light heavyweight, just like Romero.

A Johnson vs. Romero fight would be a great pick as both men possess a ton of knockout power, the Cuban preferring to strike despite his wrestling acumen. This scrap is arguably the biggest fight Bellator could put on in 2021, and the winner would either get a No. 1 contender fight or a title shot with a win.

Gegard Mousasi

Gegard Mousasi is the wildcard in all of this.

Although Bellator wants Yoel Romero to fight at light heavyweight, and all signs point to that happening, there is a chance the Cuban wants to remain at 185-pounds. If that is the case, there is no bigger fight than Mousasi vs. Romero that somehow didn't happen in the UFC.

Yoel Romero's manager have also hinted at him competing at middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight.

A possible scenario is Romero wants one final crack at a middleweight title and fights Gegard Mousasi in his debut. If the Cuban loses, he can then move up to light heavyweight and fight any of the four names mentioned above.

Regardless, there are a ton of fun fights for Yoel Romero now that he has signed with Bellator. Which one would you like to see first? Comment below.