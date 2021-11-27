5 Possible fights for A.J. McKee in Bellator

AJ.'Mercenary’ McKee is unquestionably Bellator MMA’s biggest homegrown star. All 18 of his professional bouts have been contested inside the Bellator cage and he has improved significantly with each fight.

McKee is coming off the biggest win of his MMA career as he submitted Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire at Bellator 263. This was a special night for him, as he became Bellator featherweight champion and won the one-million-dollar featherweight Grand Prix.

After becoming Bellator featherweight champion, there was a lot of speculation about what was next for McKee. In the past, he has made it known that he intends to move up to lightweight. So, the choice is really up to him if he wants to defend his title or move up to 155lbs.

There are many fun matchups at lightweight and featherweight if he chooses to defend his title. This list will look at 5 possible fights next for A.J. McKee in Bellator.

#5) A.J. McKee vs. Mads Burnell

Kicking off this list of possible fights for A.J. McKee would be defending his Bellator featherweight championship against Mads Burnell. If McKee decides to hold off on a move to lightweight and defend his featherweight championship, Burnell will be a worthy challenger.

Burnell is currently the second-ranked featherweight in Bellator and somebody McKee hasn’t fought before. Burnell is an experienced fighter and is currently on a seven-fight winning streak dating back to his tenure in Cage Warriors. Prior to joining Bellator, Burnell was the Cage Warriors featherweight champion and has carried that success over.

After beginning his Bellator tenure at 2-0, Burnell was matched up with former title-challenger Emmanuel ‘Matador’ Sanchez. The bout went the distance and saw Burnell pick up a unanimous decision win. Judges scored the bout 29-28, 30-27, and 30-27 in favor of Burnell, which was the biggest win of his career.

Burnell soared up the rankings after the win over Sanchez. Prior to the bout, Burnell was the eighth-ranked featherweight. After the win, he soared up the rankings to number-two. The fight makes sense rankings wise and would be a great scrap for fans.

