Watch: Usman Nurmagomedov dominantly submits Patrik Pietila at Bellator 269, extends unbeaten streak

Usman Nurmagomedov has extended his unblemished record to 14-0. The undefeated Dagestani prospect picked up a first-round submission finish at Bellator 269, marking his third consecutive victory in the promotion.

Nurmagomedov faced Finnish lightweight Patrik Pietila on the event's main card. He didn't allow Pietila to ever get his game going, quickly taking the fight to the mat and taking his back. From there, the 23-year-old locked up a rear-naked choke, adjusted his grip and forced the tap.

Going into the fight, Usman Nurmagomedov was ranked No.7 in Bellator's lightweight division. Whilst Pietila was not ranked, such a dominant victory will likely see Nurmagomedov rise up the division and perhaps even break into the top five.

Who could be next for Usman Nurmagomedov?

With yet another Bellator win under his belt, it seems logical that Usman Nurmagomedov be matched up with a fellow ranked opponent next. However, Bellator does have a reputation for building their fighters' resumes against an opposition that is not always of the same caliber.

Nevertheless, Usman Nurmagomedov is now approaching the top five of the Bellator lightweight rankings. With that in mind, it is surely impossible for him to avoid a fellow top-10 155er next.

Myles Jury may well be a good option for him. The American lightweight is a former UFC fighter with a well-established name. He currently sits at 2-2 inside the Bellator cage and would prove a great test for the Dagestani prospect.

Alternatively, MMA veterans Benson Henderson and Goiti Yamauchi could also prove to be interesting matchups for Nurmagomedov. There is also a slight chance that Bellator will choose to send him right into the mix at the top of the division.

Neither Sidney Outlaw nor Brent Primus have an upcoming fight booked. Nurmagomedov could fight either of them, or even have a title shot against the winner of Peter Queally vs. Patricky 'Pitbull' Freire.

