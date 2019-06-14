5 Possible fights based on UFC 238 results

Henry Cejudo

UFC 238 certainly lived up to expectations as the stacked card produced plenty of exciting fights. Henry Cejudo shocked the world after defeating Marlon Moraes to become the latest UFC 'champ champ.' The Olympian adapted to a difficult start and piled on the pressure, stopping Moraes in the third round of the bantamweight title fight.

Valentina Shevchenko continued her dominant reign at the top of the flyweight division with a sensational knockout of Jessica Eye in the second round. Tony Ferguson defeated veteran Donald Cerrone to extend his record-breaking winning streak. 'The People's Main Event' definitely lived up to its billing despite being cut short on doctor's orders.

Unbeaten prospect Tatiana Suarez was tested for the first time inside the Octagon by Nina Ansaroff but overcame adversity to win via unanimous decision. Here's what could be next for Cejudo, Ferguson, Cerrone and the other top dogs from UFC 238.

#1 Henry Cejudo vs Aljamain Sterling

UFC 238 Cejudo v Moraes

After his stunning victory over Marlon Moraes to claim the vacant belt, Henry Cejudo promptly called out legends Dominick Cruz, Urijah Faber and former champion Cody Garbrandt.

Although Cejudo wants to add to his impressive legacy, this doesn't make any sense for a division still reeling from TJ Dillashaw's controversial departure. Cruz hasn't fought in over 2 years and Faber has only recently come out of retirement.

Aljamain Sterling has bounced back after losing to Moraes in 2017, stringing together consecutive victories over top contenders. 'The Funkmaster' established himself as the next title challenger after an impressive display against Pedro Munhoz on the UFC 238 undercard.

The flyweight division is somewhat bare and lacks a clear #1 contender, with Joseph Benavidez scheduled to face Jussier Formiga at UFC on ESPN 3. If Cejudo decides to defend his bantamweight belt, Sterling is the most logical step for his first title defense.

