5 possible opponents for Chris Gonzalez after Bellator 273 win

Chris Gonzalez has been a fighter to keep an eye on in Bellator’s lightweight division. He recently picked up an impressive win over veteran Saad Awad at Bellator 273 and did so quickly and decisively. It only took him 36-seconds to finish Awad. He caught him with a head kick and finished him with punches to earn the first-round TKO.

‘CG’ has made significant improvements with each fight. He came into MMA with a strong wrestling-based style and has since showcased his improved striking in his recent bouts. The Chicago, Illinois native honed his wrestling skills throughout his years as a junior collegiate wrestler and in tournaments such as the U.S. Open.

The 30-year-old trains at Team Alpha Male, which was founded by UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber. He has done well with his training at Team Alpha Male and has become a well-rounded mixed martial artist. This list will look at five possible opponents for Chris Gonzalez after his latest Bellator win.

#5. Gonzalez vs. Alexandr Shabliy

Alexandr Shabliy is on the rise in Bellator and would be a great opponent for Gonzalez. The 28-year-old made a name for himself while competing in the Russian-based promotion ProFC. He made his Bellator debut last year at Bellator 259, where he defeated Alfie Davis by unanimous decision.

‘Peresvet’ followed up his promotional debut with another unanimous decision win over Bobby King at Bellator 272. The decision extended his winning streak to six straight wins. With his impressive performances as of late, Shabliy has proved to be a legit threat in the division.

‘CG’ would likely try utilizing his wrestling against ‘Peresvet’, who has the superior striking. Despite winning his last four fights by unanimous decision, Shabliy is known for his striking. The No.10-ranked Bellator lightweight has a record of 21-3, with 17 of those wins being finishes. His counter striking makes him a more tactical fighter and has led to him earning 10 wins via KO/TKO.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim