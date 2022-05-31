5 possible opponents for Deiveson Figueiredo if he moves up to bantamweight

UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo is clearly the top 125lber in the world right now, but suddenly, it looks like there’s a chance that he won’t be returning to the weight class.

Deiveson Figueiredo has suggested that due to the UFC introducing an interim flyweight title in his injury-based absence, he might move to 135 pounds. So, who could he face if he does so?

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Full story: UFC champ Deiveson Figueiredo will consider leaving flyweight after being blindsided by an interim belt.Full story: bit.ly/3ajbkVJ UFC champ Deiveson Figueiredo will consider leaving flyweight after being blindsided by an interim belt. 😡Full story: bit.ly/3ajbkVJ https://t.co/dfCeom9V13

There’s no disputing that ‘God of War’ would be a fascinating fighter to add to an already stacked bantamweight roster. With that considered, there are plenty of options for him.

Here are five possible opponents for Deiveson Figueiredo if he moves to bantamweight.

#5. Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo may have been on a collision course with 'The God of War' had he remained at flyweight

Article continues below ad

Okay, so it’s probably fair to suggest that if he does return to the UFC as he’s suggested, former bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo might prefer an instant title shot against reigning champ Aljamain Sterling rather than facing another opponent.

However, if the UFC decides to go ahead with booking Sterling against T.J. Dillashaw in his next defense, then a fight that might make more sense than fans might think would see Cejudo pitted against Deiveson Figueiredo.

After all, if ‘Triple C’ had decided to stick around at 125 pounds following his victory in early 2019 over Dillashaw, it’s highly likely that he would’ve been on a collision course with ‘God of War’ at some point down the line.

More importantly, Cejudo vs. Figueiredo sounds like a genuinely fantastic fight between two highly-aggressive fighters, pitting Cejudo’s world-class wrestling, cardio and pressure game against Figueiredo’s explosive striking and deadly arsenal of submissions.

Article continues below ad

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo



-Triple C (2-division champ)

-Aljo (won 7 straight)

-TJ (former champ)

-Aldo (former FTW champ)

-Cruz (former champ)

-Yan (former champ)



It ain't the lightweights



NEW EP!: Most stacked weight class in the UFC right now? Bantamweights, easy!-Triple C (2-division champ)-Aljo (won 7 straight)-TJ (former champ)-Aldo (former FTW champ)-Cruz (former champ)-Yan (former champ)It ain't the lightweights @dc_mma NEW EP!: youtu.be/g50cLutpZB4 Most stacked weight class in the UFC right now? Bantamweights, easy!-Triple C (2-division champ)-Aljo (won 7 straight)-TJ (former champ)-Aldo (former FTW champ)-Cruz (former champ)-Yan (former champ)It ain't the lightweights @dc_mma NEW EP!: youtu.be/g50cLutpZB4 https://t.co/0pS7ij1Wp1

Naturally, as he hasn’t fought since 2020, Cejudo is currently not ranked in the bantamweight division’s top 10, but if Figueiredo were to arrive in the weight class with a victory over a former champion who never lost his title, it’d be hard not to consider him a legitimate contender.

Cejudo, meanwhile, would still be able to proclaim himself the world’s best flyweight if he were to defeat the Brazilian, making the fight worth it for him, too. Overall, this a fight that would come out of left field, particularly as the two men have shown mutual respect before and have been training together at Fight Ready.

Article continues below ad

However, should they agree to the fight, it would definitely be worth watching.

#4. Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Marlon Vera

Marlon Vera is one of the most exciting and dangerous bantamweights in the UFC

Right now, it’s probably fair to say that there are few hotter fighters in the bantamweight division than Marlon Vera. ‘Chito’ is riding a three-fight win streak, broke into the top five with his win over Rob Font last month, and is one of the most exciting men in the entire UFC to watch.

Article continues below ad

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Marlon Vera caught Frankie Edgar clean under the chin. Brutal!



Vamos Chito! Front kick to the face!Marlon Vera caught Frankie Edgar clean under the chin. Brutal!Vamos Chito! Front kick to the face! 😳Marlon Vera caught Frankie Edgar clean under the chin. Brutal! Vamos Chito! 🇪🇨 https://t.co/A1ELEh0M1n

However, when it comes to the bantamweight title picture, it’s arguable that he’s the odd man out of sorts. Not only is he behind T.J. Dillashaw, Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen in the queue for a shot at Aljamain Sterling, but Henry Cejudo will probably leapfrog him if he returns, too.

Vera has definitely earned a high-level fight, though, so why not match him with Deiveson Figueiredo if the current flyweight kingpin decides to follow through with his move to 135 pounds?

Article continues below ad

Put simply, this would be an absolutely huge fight between two of the most explosive members of the UFC’s roster. More importantly, the stakes would be high, too.

For Vera, it’d give him a chance to knock off a proven champion who’s at the peak of his game. For Figueiredo, it’d give him a shot at jumping right into the upper echelon at bantamweight with a win over one of the division’s hottest stars.

Who would win? Who knows. Both men have similar skills in that they’re aggressive and skilled in all areas, but also have a few holes in their game, making them both deadly but vulnerable. It’s safe to say that if the UFC signed this one, nobody would be able to take their eyes off it.

#3. Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Sean O’Malley

Sean O'Malley has become one of the biggest names in the bantamweight division

Article continues below ad

This potential fight for Deiveson Figueiredo comes with a natural caveat, as Sean O’Malley is actually signed to fight Pedro Munhoz in early July at UFC 276 in what should be a huge test for him. However, should ‘The Sugar Show’ pass that test, then a clash with the former flyweight champ could definitely work for him.

Could it work for Figueiredo too? Absolutely. O’Malley is not as proven as some of the other potential opponents for ‘God of War’, but due to his flashy style and outspoken nature, he’s managed to become one of the most high-profile bantamweights in the UFC.

As his fight with Marlon Vera in 2020 proved, though, ‘Sugar’ is still very much a vulnerable fighter, particularly against an opponent as dangerous in all areas as Figueiredo. The Brazilian would be hopeful of winning this one, but due to his one-shot KO power, so would O’Malley.

Article continues below ad

A victory over the Montana native would not move Figueiredo into instant title contention, as he’s only ranked at No.13 in the division right now, but it’d definitely cause some noise. That might be the best thing for ‘God of War’ if he does move up in weight.

#2. Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cory Sandhagen

A clash between Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo would make for fireworks

Article continues below ad

Despite the fact that he’s currently on a two-fight losing streak, it’s safe to say that Cory Sandhagen is still one of the most dangerous and proven bantamweights on the UFC’s roster. After all, ‘The Sandman’ holds wins over the likes of Frankie Edgar, Marlon Moraes and Raphael Assuncao, and is a consummate finisher in all areas.

UFC @ufc



@Cors_Life has arrived on Fight Island!



[ #UFCFightIsland5 | #InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi ] HEEL KICK TO THE DOME 🤯@Cors_Life has arrived on Fight Island! HEEL KICK TO THE DOME 🤯⌛️ @Cors_Life has arrived on Fight Island! [ #UFCFightIsland5 | #InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi ] https://t.co/p0tHHDUTNs

However, due to his recent losses to Aljamain Sterling, T.J. Dillashaw and Petr Yan, it’s also true that Sandhagen simply isn’t close to the bantamweight title picture right now. More to the point, he’s still waiting for his next opponent.

Article continues below ad

With that considered, why not make a fight between ‘The Sandman’ and Deiveson Figueiredo? ‘God of War’ has never fought at 135 pounds, but if Sandhagen were to defeat him, then it’d stand as one of his biggest career wins for sure.

If Figueiredo were able to defeat Sandhagen, meanwhile, it’d almost certainly place him directly in title contention. After all, both Yan and Sterling were granted title shots after beating ‘The Sandman’.

Given Sandhagen’s well-rounded skills, dangerous finishing ability, and large size at 135, this would be a hugely tricky fight for ‘God of War’ to take – but the reward could make the risk well worth it.

#1. Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Jose Aldo

Could Deiveson Figueiredo take the Brazilian torch from Jose Aldo?

Article continues below ad

While the UFC’s roster currently features a number of highly rated, battle-tested Brazilian fighters, it’s probably fair to argue that the most legendary of them all is Jose Aldo.

The former UFC featherweight champion appeared to be past his prime a couple of years ago, but a move to 135 pounds seems to have revitalised him, and he’s now riding a strong three-fight win streak and is ranked at No.3 in the division.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope #UFC265 JOSE ALDO, ladies and gentlemen! We're watching a living legend at work here! JOSE ALDO, ladies and gentlemen! We're watching a living legend at work here! 👏 #UFC265 https://t.co/HDiKmenr6H

However, right now Aldo doesn’t have his next opponent set – so could current UFC flyweight kin Deiveson Figueiredo fill that gap?

Article continues below ad

It’d definitely make for an intriguing fight. Both Aldo and Figueiredo have similar skill-sets, based around their explosive athleticism, striking power and underrated ground games, and while they both hail from Brazil, they’ve never actually trained as part of the same team.

Admittedly, Aldo probably wouldn’t gain too much from beating a smaller fighter like ‘God of War’, but a victory over Figueiredo would give him another big name on his ledger. A win for Figueiredo, on the other hand, would be huge, both in terms of moving him into the bantamweight title picture and in terms of Brazilian bragging rights.

Overall, if the UFC plans to return to Brazil in the near future, they could do much worse than book this fight as the event’s headliner.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far