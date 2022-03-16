5 potential future champions competing at UFC London

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the United Kingdom has been bereft of live UFC action since 2019. However, this weekend that will change. The promotion is back on English soil with a stacked card headlined by British heavyweight Tom Aspinal, who takes on MMA veteran Alexander Volkov.

The card is full of local talent, mixed with a number of exciting prospects from across the seas. The fights at this event could well produce future contenders, and maybe even champions, such is the depth of the card.

In the following list, we break down five fighters competing at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall who have the potential to become a champion. Honorable mentions go to Arnold Allen, Paul Craig and Cory McKenna.

#5. Mohammad 'The Punisher' Mokaev - UFC flyweight

At UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall, undefeated flyweight Mohammad Mokaev will make his UFC debut. 'The Punisher' will face off against three-fight UFC veteran Cody Durden.

Mokaev may only have six fights on his professional record, but he is also 22-0 on the amateur scene, having primarily competed for IMMAF-WMMAA, where he became a champion multiple times.

Mokaev is of Dagestani heritage, although he now calls England his home. Prior to signing for the UFC, Mokaev was fighting for Brave CF, with his most recent win coming over former Bellator fighter, Blaine O'Driscoll.

With bags of potential and an already established following, Mokaev will be looking to announce his name to the rest of the flyweight division, as well as showing off all the skills he has accumulated over the course of his amateur career.

#4. Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett - UFC lightweight

If UFC titles were handed to fighters based on confidence alone, Liverpool's Paddy Pimblett would be a multiweight champion by now. However, as it stands, 'The Baddy' is set to make his second walk to the octagon in London.

Fight Night: Paddy Pimblett vs. Luigi Vendramini

Pimblett takes on Mexico's Rodrigo Vargas, a dynamic striker coming off a victory over Zhu Rong. There is a huge amount of hype around Pimblett going into this fight, and he is a heavy favorite. If he wishes to live up to the fan expectations he has so expertly curated, then nothing less than a statement finish is required.

Pimblett has excellent submissions and a slick BJJ, and as shown in his last fight against Luigi Vendramini, he packs a solid punch. He also has impressive durability, overcoming some very heavy shots to get the knockout win.

Whether Pimblett can become a champion remains to be seen, but if he continues on his current trajectory then it will be inevitable. The Liverpudlian has a lot of doubters that only performances in the octagon can truly silence.

Fight Night: Paddy Pimblett vs. Luigi Vendramini

#3. Illia 'El Matador' Topuria - UFC lightweight

The undefeated Illia Topuria will take on former Cage Warriors champion Jai Herbert in a massively anticipated fight this weekend. Formerly a featherweight, Topuria is making his lightweight debut after missing weight for a fight with Charles Jourdain at UFC 270.

Topuria holds an 11-0 record, and has defeated some top-level opposition, including the ever dangerous Ryan Hall, as well as Damon Jackson and Youssef Zalal.

If Topuria is able to transfer his skills from 145lbs to 155lbs, and maintain a similar level of physicality, there is no reason why he couldn't go on to achieve great things in this division. However, Jai Herbert will be a tough test for him, and will prove if he is actually capable of competing at 155lbs.

Fight Night: Youssef Zalal vs. Illia Topuria

#2. Tom Aspinall - UFC heavyweight

Heavyweight prospects are few and far between, but England's Tom Aspinall certainly fits the bill. Aspinall is 4-0 inside the promotion, having finished every opponent he has faced, including the likes of Andrei Arlovski and Sergey Spivak.

His main event is against Alexander Volkov, a six-foot seven inch tall Russian kickboxer with a record of 34-9. Volkov has sat near the top of the heavyweight division for some time now, having picked up impressive wins over Alistair Overeem, Marcin Tybura, and Fabricio Werdum.

This is a fight that if Aspinall wins, will result in him being catapulted right into the heavyweight contender mix, alongside the likes of Tai Tuivasa and Ciryl Gane. He has looked extremely impressive so far in his career, but Volkov represents the true test as to whether the hype behind Aspinall is founded or not.

#1. Jack 'Tank' Shore - UFC bantamweight

Many have described Jack Shore as the UK's best kept secret. 'Tank' is undefeated, holding a 15-0 record, 12 of which came via stoppage. He is a former Cage Warriors champion and is 4-0 inside the promotion, having defeated Nohelin Hernandez, Aaron Phillips, Hunter Azure, and Liudvik Sholinian.

Fight Night: Jack Shore vs. Liudvik Sholinian

He will face top Dagestani prospect Timur Valiev, who steps up on short notice after Umar Nurmagomedov dropped out of the initially scheduled fight. Valiev is a tough opponent that will force Jack Shore to his absolute limits.

But Shore has shown time and time again that he has the ability to compete with the very best. A solid showing against Valiev will likely see Shore enter the top 15, and set him well on the path to becoming Wales' first ever UFC champion.

Fight Night: Hunter Azure vs. Jack Shore

