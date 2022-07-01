5 potential blockbuster matchups for Ronda Rousey if she returns to UFC

Ronda Rousey is the biggest star in the history of female combat sports. She is a former UFC women's bantamweight champion who has also gained fame from her time in the WWE. While she has not competed in MMA since 2016, she recently indicated she could be tempted to return to the octagon.

On The Kurt Angle Show, Rousey suggested she might return to the UFC for a specific opponent: Gina Carano. Carano never competed in the UFC but was one of the pioneers of women's MMA. As such, Rousey is interested in the bout as a sign of respect for the fighter who inspired her so greatly.

While it would be awesome to see Rousey return to the UFC, there are definitely other match-ups that would get fans more excited. Here are five potential blockbuster fights for Ronda Rousey if she returns to UFC:

#5. Ronda Rousey vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko has a record of 23-3

In Ronda Rousey's absence, Valentina Shevchenko has taken up the mantle as the most dominant champion in women's MMA, if not MMA in general. She has become one of the biggest names on the roster, so she would make a lot of sense as a potential opponent for Rousey.

Shevchenko may be the Flyweight Champion, but she has fought at bantamweight in the past, expressing that she has no problem doing so again. A bigger concern is how good she is. Rousey struggled towards the end of her last run with the UFC, so taking on such a talented fighter right away may not be the best choice.

However, Rousey has never shied away from taking on the best. She doesn't appear to be a fighter who fears her opponents, so she may not be put off by Shevchenko's form. If that's the case, a clash between these two all-time greats would be sure to get fans everywhere tuning in to watch.

#4. Ronda Rousey vs. Miesha Tate III

Miesha Tate has a record of 19-8

Meisha Tate's rivalry with Ronda Rousey is one of the best in MMA history. The two genuinely disliked each other, and their battles helped introduce women's MMA to a much larger audience. They were rival coaches on The Ultimate Fighter, and seeing them go at it once again would be great television.

As fun as this would be, there are some potential drawbacks. Rousey won both their first two bouts in fairly convincing fashion, and it's rare you see a trilogy bout in that scenario. Tate is also in the process of moving down to flyweight, whilst this fight would almost certainly take place at bantamweight.

However, should Tate not succeed in her mission to win flyweight gold, moving back up would be no problem. A third fight between the pair wouldn't be hard to sell given their history, but it could be absolutely massive if it was marketed as a retirement fight for either competitor.

#3. Ronda Rousey vs. Holly Holm II

Holly Holm has a record of 14-6

Ronday Rousey's incredible reign of dominance came to a shocking end at the hands (or feet) of Holly Holm. Holm's stunning upset of Rousey back in 2015 is one of the most iconic moments in the sport's history and remains fresh in the mind of fans everywhere.

With Holm having struggled since her biggest win, she could be a perfect opponent to welcome Rousey back to the sport. It could be a great way of providing Rousey with a shot at redemption in a way that is much less risky than a rematch with Amanda Nunes.

However, Holm is in an interesting spot career-wise after her most recent loss, and with rumors of a return to boxing swirling, her days in the UFC could be numbered. With that in mind, you get the sense that the promotion may pursue a different option, rather than give such a big opportunity to a fighter who could soon leave.

#2. Ronda Rousey vs. Julianna Peña

Julianna Peña has a record of 11-4

Julianna Peña was not a fighter on too many fans' radars when Ronda Rousey was last in the UFC. However, she has since climbed to the top of the sport and will be one of the top contenders to secure the Rousey fight should she return to MMA.

Peña defeated Amanda Nunes in shocking fashion to win the bantamweight title last year. Given how popular Rousey remains, she could easily challenge for the belt immediately upon her return to competition. That would then set up a bout between this pair.

On top of that, the fight would be a lot of fun. Peña has proven herself to be a highly entertaining fighter that would be sure to do a great job of selling this bout in the build-up. If the UFC opts for a fresh match-up with Rousey, this definitely seems like the best route to go in.

#1. Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes II

Amanda Nunes has a record of 21-5

Regardless of her accomplishments, Amanda Nunes will go down in history at the woman who retired Ronda Rousey from the sport of MMA. The first fight between these two was very one-sided and saw Nunes win via a quick first-round TKO. It would therefore make sense that if Rousey returns to the UFC, she might come back for revenge.

The UFC might have some concerns about booking this fight given how dominant Nunes has proved to be since her first fight against Rousey. However, 'The Lioness' has now lost her belt, and should she suffer a second straight defeat in her next fight, fans might start to believe in Rousey's chances.

The fight would be huge for women's MMA and provide Rousey with the opportunity to prove she is still elite. The bout could be for the bantamweight title, but it would still be huge without a belt being involved. With a win, Rousey would re-enter the discussion for the best female fighter ever.

