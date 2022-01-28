5 potential opponents for Brandon Moreno after his latest setback

Brandon Moreno lost his flyweight championship to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270 on Saturday. The exciting fight left many wanting another rematch between the pair but given they've fought three times consecutively, Moreno could be forced to face a new opponent next time out.

The rest of the division has had to patiently wait while the top two have fought repeatedly for flyweight gold. Given the UFC looked into other options before booking the trilogy fight, they may well consider a different matchup even more seriously this time around.

With that being said, there is still no clear-cut number one contender besides 'The Assassin Baby'. A fourth fight between him and the champion would excite the fans and could draw big numbers, as both fighters' popularity continues to rise.

These two differing lines of thought make it difficult to predict who will be the former champion's opponent next. In any case, here are five potential fights that could be next for Brandon Moreno:

#5. Brandon Moreno vs. Askar Askarov II

Askarov is ranked No.2 with a record of 14-0-1

Presuming the UFC does choose to elevate a new face into the title picture, the winner of Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France will determine the number one contender. The loser of that bout would therefore provide a perfect opponent for the former champion's next fight.

While the undefeated Askarov will be the favorite heading into his bout on March 26, should he lose a rematch with the Mexican would be a fun matchup. 'The Assassin Baby' caused the only blot on the Russian's otherwise perfect record. The pair fought to a split decision draw in 2019 in Mexico City.

However, Askarov's stock would likely drop considerably should he suffer his first defeat at the hands of Kara-France. The UFC must also realize they have a star on their hands in Moreno and so matching him up with such a tough grappler may not be the direction they choose to go in.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim