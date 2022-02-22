5 potential opponents for Derek Brunson after UFC 271 setback

Derek Brunson suffered a second-round KO loss at the hands of Jared Cannonier at UFC 271. Many felt that a win for Brunson would secure him a middleweight title shot, but he now finds himself in a very different position. Brunson even indicated that his next UFC bout is likely to be his last.

Retirement fights in the UFC are tricky. Typically, the promotion seeks to build up a new star in such a matchup as they know they have one on the way out. This could indicate that Brunson might face an up-and-comer division rather than an established name.

However, Brunson has proven capable of ending a surging contender's momentum, so doing this would be a risk. Instead, the UFC may opt for a bigger name who may not currently be on the best run of form to see if they can get that star back on track.

With that in mind, here are five potential opponents for Derek Brunson after his latest setback:

#5. Derek Brunson vs. Jack Hermansson

Hermansson is ranked No.7 with a record of 22-7

The weekend before UFC 271 saw another big-time middleweight fight when Sean Strickland defeated Jack Hermansson via split decision. Hermansson has remained high in the rankings despite the loss and seems like an appropriate opponent for Brunson, given they are in similar positions.

This potential bout would be significant for the Scandinavian fighter should it happen. A win would quickly erase the loss to Strickland, and he'd be right back around the division's top five. However, if he were to suffer a second straight defeat, his stock would likely take a considerable hit.

A matchup between the two would also be very interesting stylistically. Both men are decorated grapplers, and Brunson would have to be careful when looking for takedowns given Hermansson's ability to secure submissions.

