5 potential opponents for Robert Whittaker after UFC 271 setback

Robert Whittaker suffered defeat at the hands of Israel Adesanya in the main event at UFC 271. This marked the second time Adesanya has defeated him for the middleweight title. The loss now leaves Whittaker with a tough road ahead, especially if he wants another crack at the title.

Given the series now stands at 2-0, Whittaker faces a challenging task in generating interest in a potential third fight with the champion. To do so, 'The Reaper' will now have to pick up several wins at middleweight.

Nonetheless, Whittaker has stated that becoming the champion is his goal. Hence, it will be interesting to see where his journey back to the top begins. The middleweight division hosts several big names. Many of them are already scheduled for other bouts, so Whittaker's options are not as numerous as you might expect.

With that in mind, here are five potential opponents for Robert Whittaker after his UFC 271 setback:

#5. Robert Whittaker vs. Sean Strickland

Strickland is ranked No.5 with a record of 25-3

Jarred Cannonier appears to have pulled ahead of Sean Strickland in the race to become the next number one contender for the middleweight title. With that fight off the table for Strickland, perhaps a bout with the No.1 ranked fighter in the division would be a suitable consolation prize.

Shaheen Al-Shatti @shaunalshatti Jared Cannonier on Sean Strickland potentially jumping him for the Adesanya fight: "I know that I earned it. But if they chose Strickland over me, that would say something to me." #TheMMAHour Jared Cannonier on Sean Strickland potentially jumping him for the Adesanya fight: "I know that I earned it. But if they chose Strickland over me, that would say something to me." #TheMMAHour

Strickland is undefeated at middleweight and has put together a six-fight winning streak that has pushed him into the title conversation. Additionally, a win over Whittaker would cement his status as the next challenger for the belt.

This fight does not rank higher because of just how tough Whittaker is. The UFC appears to have a fresh new challenger for the title in Strickland. However, putting him in the octagon against 'The Reaper' and risking him losing all his momentum may not make sense.

