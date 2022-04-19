5 potential opponents for Vicente Luque after UFC Vegas 51 loss

Things didn't go as expected for the betting favorite, Vicente Luque, as he tried to make it two-up on Belal Muhammad. During the fight, it became apparent that Muhammad is a much more skilled fighter than he was during their short meeting in 2016. After five rounds, it was 'Remember The Name' having his hand raised this time around.

Despite this loss, 'The Silent Assassin' put on a great performance. His crisp striking and submission threats were taken very seriously and forced Muhammad to take a very calculated approach to secure his victory. Although it wasn't the outcome he wanted, the 30-year-old still has a lot of fight and career left in him.

Moving forward, Luque will need another fight or two to get him back into the title picture that he was just on the cusp of prior to this defeat. Although welterweight is one of the toughest divisions to make a statement in, 'The Silent Assassin' isn't far from making a claim that he irrefutably deserves a title shot. Here are 5 potential opponents for Vicente Luque.

#5. Vicente Luque vs. Sean Brady

Sean Brady (right) in action.

This matchup seems inevitable, so it might as well be booked next. Sean Brady and Vicente Luque are two of the most underrated fighters in the UFC, let alone the welterweight division. Sporting a flawless 15-0 record, Brady is most recently coming off a decision victory over Michael Chiesa.

Only one year older, at 30, 'The Silent Assassin' may not have as pretty a record, but he's got the experience against top fighters which gives this matchup the feel of a "seasoned veteran taking on the next wave of talent". Both fighters in this equation have a spot at the top of the division and have the tools to become the champion.

Furthermore, they both have a strong and technical approach. Brady takes more of the wrestling approach that we saw Belal Muhammad utilize to score his recent victory over Luque, but 'The Silent Assassin' has submission threats and recently proved that he can withstand a 5-round battle.

The Brazilian fighter should still fight a top-10 athlete in his next bout and it's about time that the undefeated Brady received a main event slot. Should this be the next fight for these welterweights, it'll be quite the chess match to determine who's ready to move further up the 170lb division's ladder.

#4. Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal

Geoff Neal at the UFC 269 Weigh-in.

Geoff Neal was able to break a two-fight losing streak at the expense of Santiago Ponzinibbio back in December 2021. Still in search of a fight, if he's willing to hold out for just a little bit longer then a big name fight against the likes of 'The Silent Assassin' may just present itself.

'Handz of Steel' has some of the best boxing in the division. He's very crisp, technical and powerful. His potential Brazilian adversary is not a slouch in the striking department, so this will be a tough fight for both participants.

Not only would this bout give some structure to what is a tempestuous division, but it'll be looked at as a potential Fight of the Year candidate given both fighters' approach towards combat. Both fighters' striking styles play perfectly into each other's for what would be an absolute war.

#3. Vicente Luque vs. Li Jingliang

Li Jingliang (right) could be next up for Vicente Luque.

Li Jingliang vs. Vicente Luque could be another barn-burner. With both coming off of losses to fighters just a hair away from a title shot in a bottle-necked division, either fighter has a lot to gain should this be the next step in their careers.

'The Leech' really made his presence known when he took out the returning Santiago Ponzinibbio, a fighter who was widely-regarded as the next world champion. The China Top Team fighter had plans to spoil this return and things went accordingly per his team. His next bout against Khamzat Chimaev would not go over so smoothly, however.

This loss shouldn't relegate Jingliang too much, as it was a fight that nobody was willing to take. Another fight up as a reward for helping build Chimaev up wouldn't be a bad move.

#2. Vicente Luque vs. Stephen Thompson rematch

UFC 244: Stephen Thompson (left) vs. Vicente Luque (right).

Let's give the Brazilian another chance at winning a rematch. He lost his first meeting against 'Wonderboy'. 'The Silent Assassin' gave Belal Muhammad the chance to avenge a loss at UFC Vegas 51, and surely Thompson would be willing to give the Brazilian the same opportunity.

Both Thompson and Luque are kind spirits that just so happen to be good at fighting. Whether it's appreciating the camaraderie or enjoying the action, these two bounce off of each other well and it results in great content.

Their first meeting saw 'Wonderboy' able to utilize his karate background and pick the 30-year-old apart, all while being incredibly elusive. Rematches don't always go the same way, as seen in the Brazilian's last fight. Although fans don't want to see either of these fighters take another loss, it's the name of the game and may be the next match to be made.

#1. Vicente Luque vs. Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal (right) could be a favorable matchup for Vicente Luque.

Could Jorge Masvidal fight a striker, please? Although taking on 'The Silent Assassin' is the furthest thing from an easy task, it would be the first favorable matchup stylistically for 'Gamebred' since he took on Nate Diaz in 2019.

This is a stylistically fun match on both ends, however. 'The Silent Assassin' has great defense and incredible power. Furthermore, he's never lost via strikes and hasn't been finished during his entire stint with the UFC so far. Masvidal is known for his great striking and incredible chin, too.

Beyond the similarity in styles, there are a lot of components shared between the two that will be looked at when possibly setting up this fight. Both are coming off of losses, both have lost to Stephen Thompson in the same way, both beat Michael Chiesa in the same way and they're both looking to climb back to the top of their division. This potential fight makes sense and is incredibly fun on paper.

