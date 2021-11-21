"I got hit in the head a lot for a living" - Daniel Cormier's hilarious explanation to Sean Brady for forgetting his name during the post-fight interview at UFC Fight Night

Daniel Cormier crashed Sean Brady's press conference to apologize for forgetting his name. Brady playfully confronted the former two-division champion, saying he was hurt by Cormier not remembering his name.

Amid the post-fight press conference, the undefeated welterweight star saw Cormier walking backstage. Brady jumped at the opportunity to tell the commentator, "You forgot my name, dawg. That hurts." Cormier owned up to his mistake and offered an explanation. 'DC' told Brady:

"Sean, I said your name like five times during the interview. If I did [forget your name] it's because I got hit in the head for a living."

To make up for his blunder, Cormier promised to follow Brady back on Instagram.

Watch the backstage interaction between Daniel Cormier and Sean Brady:

This isn't the first time Cormier has had trouble remembering the names of the fighters. Last month, Cormier also blanked on Jared Gordon's name during a post-fight interview.

While Cormier tries his best to joke about his forgetfulness, he is probably right that taking punches throughout the years has caused his poor memory. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is a rare brain disease found in athletes with a history of repeated head trauma. Memory loss is one of the symptoms of the disease.

That's not to say, however, that Cormier's slip-ups indicate that he has CTE. To this day, there's no way to diagnose the disease and it can only be suspected in people who are at high risk.

Sean Brady's wrestling impresses Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier was clearly impressed with what Sean Brady was able to accomplish. The 28-year-old scored the biggest win of his career in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate.

Not only that, but Brady did so by outgrappling Michael Chiesa, who is one of the most respected wrestlers in the division. During the post-fight interview, Brady revealed:

"I grapple with the highest level wrestlers and they always ask my coach, 'What college did that kid wrestle at?' I never wrestled a day in my life. This is just what I do and I'm the best at it."

Check out Daniel Cormier's interview with Sean Brady below:

