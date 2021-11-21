Who won the UFC fight last night (20th November 2021)?

UFC Fight Night 198 was the promotion's last event for the month of November. The card's main event saw up-and-coming Brazilian Ketlen Vieira earn the biggest win of her career so far against former UFC bantamweight queen Miesha Tate.

After five rounds of action, Vieira earned a unanimous decision victory, 48-47, 48-47, 49-46. Both competitors remained tentative throughout the bout, but it was clear that Vieira inflicted more damage on her opponent.

The co-main event featured a showdown between welterweight contenders Sean Brady and Michael Chiesa. For most of the fight, Brady gave Chiesa a taste of his specialty as he smothered 'Maverick' with his wrestling, takig back control, and winning the exchanges from a dominant position.

Brady took home the unanimous decision, scoring 29-28 across all the scorecards. The win extended his unbeaten streak to 15 fights, while Chiesa suffered a second consecutive setback.

In the women's flyweight division, Brazil's Talia Santos made an impactful statement against fellow contender Joanne Wood. The bout started out fairly even until Santos dropped Wood with a right hand.

The Scottish fighter was able to get back up on her feet only to be sent crashing back down. Santos capitalized on the opportunity by locking in a rear-naked choke and forcing the tap with just nine seconds remaining.

Rani Yahya emerged victorious against South Korea's Kyung Ho Kang. At several points in the matchup, Kang landed heavy shots that wobbled his opponent. However, Yahya was able to survive by utilizing his superior grappling. Three rounds later, Yahya picked up a unanimous decision win for controlling two-thirds of the bout.

The main card opener featured an explosive matchup between Adrian Yanez and Davey Grant. Grant started off strong early on busting out spinning attacks, but Yanez landed the cleaner shots. In round two, Grant chopped down his opponent's legs with low kicks, while Yanez remained patient and mostly banked on counters and crisp jabs.

Ultimately, Yanez emerged with a split decision victory to pick up his fourth win in the UFC and extend his overall winning streak to eight fights.

UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate full card results

Ketlen Vieira def. Miesha Tate by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

Sean Brady def. Michael Chiesa by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Talia Santos def. Joanne Wood by submission (rear naked choke) at 4:49 of Round 1

Rani Yahya def. Kang Ho Kang by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Adrian Yanez def. Davey Grant by split decision (27-30, 29-28 x2)

Pat Sabatini def. Tucker Lutz by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 x2)

Rafa Garcia def. Natan Levy by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Loopy Godinez Godinez def. Loma Lookboonmee by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Cody Durden def. Aori Qileng by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke def. Sean Soriano by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Luana Pinheiro def. Sam Hughes by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

