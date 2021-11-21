Michael Bisping believes Davey Grant won the fight against Adrian Yanez at UFC Fight Night

Michael Bisping is convinced that Davey Grant deserved a decision victory over Adrian Yanez at UFC Fight Night: Viera vs. Tate.

As advertised, Yanez and Grant produced one of the more entertaining fights on the card. Yanez was able to squeak past Grant with a split decision victory. However, Bisping doesn't agree with the fight's outcome.

Two judges scored the contest 29-28 in favor of Yanez, while the lone dissenter had it 30-27 for Grant. Bisping's had his fellow Englishman winning the bout 29-28. However, Bisping appears fine with the decision as he wouldn't call it a robbery.

A Twitter user, who goes by @djm_34, said he had Grant winning rounds two and three while round one clearly belonged to Yanez. Bisping retweeted the post and expressed his approval.

michael @bisping chie @djm_34 @bisping @DaveyGrantMMA Davey won that fight 29-28. Round 1 to Yanez. Not a robbery but I think Davey clearly won rounds 2 and 3 @bisping @DaveyGrantMMA Davey won that fight 29-28. Round 1 to Yanez. Not a robbery but I think Davey clearly won rounds 2 and 3 Agreed.amazing fight though twitter.com/djm_34/status/… Agreed.amazing fight though twitter.com/djm_34/status/…

Yanez picked up his fourth straight UFC victory and extended his overall winning streak to eight fights. The surging bantamweight clearly fought hard for his latest win.

Grant started strong early as he busted out spinning attacks, but Yanez landed the cleaner shots with excellent boxing. In round two, Grant targeted his opponent's legs as he started to increase the volume of his low kicks. Meanwhile, Yanez remained patient, relying on counters and crisp jabs.

Adrian Yanez pays tribute to his late coach

After the fight, Adrian Yanez burst into tears. The surging bantamweight star lost coach Saul Soliz earlier this year due to COVID-19 complications. In his post-fight interview, Yanez said:

“He was here for me here for my Contender [Series appearance], he was here for my debut, and he was here for me in March. I thought he’d be here for me today, but the Lord has other plans.”

Looking ahead, Adrian Yanez believes he is ready to step up in competition. He revealed he's eyeing a matchup against someone in the Top 15 of the UFC bantamweight division for his next fight.

Check out Adrian Yanez's post-fight interview:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Joshua Broom