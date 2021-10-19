5 potential opponents for Tony Ferguson

Since Tony Ferguson debuted on The Ultimate Fighter, he has become one of the sports' most popular fighters.

Even though Ferguson is currently on a three-fight losing streak, that hasn't stopped fans from rooting for him. The former interim UFC lightweight champion is at an interesting crossroads in his career. Ferguson's next fight could either get him back into title contention or force him to contemplate retirement.

There are plenty of possibilities for Ferguson, both at lightweight and welterweight, that would be appealing for fans. At this point of his career, perhaps it would be the perfect time for Ferguson to move back up to welterweight.

Fighting at 170lbs would make sense, as that's the same weight class he won The Ultimate Fighter at. However, Ferguson may feel at his best when competing at 155lbs, and may choose to remain at lightweight.

On that note, here's a look at five potential opponents for Tony Ferguson when he decides to return to the octagon.

#5. Tony Ferguson vs. Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone 2

Kicking this list off is a rematch between Tony Ferguson and Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.

Both Ferguson and Cerrone competed against one another at UFC 238, where Ferguson beat Cerrone by second-round TKO. The cageside doctor ruled that Cerrone was unable to continue, as his eye was swollen shut. The referee was then instructed to stop the fight, and Ferguson was given the win via TKO.

It was an entertaining fight between the two veterans. The first round was more of a back-and-forth, with Cerrone getting the better of Ferguson at times. However, 'El Cucuy' regrouped, and took control of the fight with his striking in the second round.

After the fight, Ferguson said that it wasn't the way he wanted the fight to go. Even though Ferguson said he wouldn't be opposed to a rematch, he went back on his comments a month later. With both fighters on a losing streak, now could be the perfect time to revisit this matchup.

Nevertheless, Ferguson-Cerrone would make sense because of where both men are at in their respective careers now. It would also allow Cerrone to have his final fight against a fellow fan-favorite and big name like Ferguson.

