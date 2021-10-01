5 under the radar names to look out for at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker

Following an electric night of fights at UFC 266, the UFC returns to the Apex this weekend for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker. The headlining bout is set to be a light heavyweight thriller between former title challenger Thiago 'Marreta' Santos and the always-entertaining Johnny Walker.

An intriguing co-main event will see fan favorite Kevin Holland return. He'll face 10-2 middleweight prospect Kyle Daukaus. An intriguing clash between Aspen Ladd and Macy Chiasson, as well as Niko Price vs. Alex Oliveira, will no doubt have piqued the interest of many fans.

However, hidden on the event's undercard are a number of intriguing fighters that fans would do well to keep an eye on. In the following list, we break down five under the radar fighters that are worth keeping an eye on at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker.

#5. Johnny Eduardo - UFC bantamweight

Johnny Eduardo is a name that may not be familiar to some newer UFC fans. However, to the old school, Eduardo is known as a fun action fighter with surprising power for a bantaweight.

He has not competed since 2018, when he was submitted by Nathaniel Wood. Eduardo has previously competed against some of the division's best, including current champion Aljamain Sterling.

Eduardo has now been in the UFC since 2011 and will be hoping to utilize all of his veteran savvy this weekend when he takes on Alejandro Perez in the opening fight of the night.

Edited by Harvey Leonard