5 Reasons why Brock Lesnar should be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame

Brock Lesnar has had a decorated athletic career. Regardless of the sport, Lesnar has always put the work in and competed at the highest level. Lesnar’s athletic journey began at the University of Minnesota, where he won an NCAA National championship in 2000. From there, Lesnar would transition to the world of sports entertainment and sign with the WWE.

Although short, Lesnar’s early WWE tenure is still one of the most memorable runs in their company’s history. From 2000-2004, Lesnar would go from being a rookie in WWE’s developmental system to one of the biggest superstars at that time. Lesnar was a household name on the cover of PPV posters, video games, and plenty of other merchandise.

After attempting to become an NFL player fell through, Lesnar decided to pursue a career in MMA. The odds weren’t in Lesnar’s favor, but he took the MMA world by storm early on and achieved a great deal of success.

Since last competing inside the octagon at UFC 200, Lesnar has flirted with the idea of returning to MMA. But it seems as though he is content with his WWE career and has remained retired from the sport. This list will look at five reasons why Brock Lesnar should eventually be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

#5 Brock Lesnar didn’t come up through a famous MMA gym

A big what-if in Brock Lesnar’s MMA career is what if he came through a reputable MMA gym. It’s not a knock on Lesnar’s team as they obviously did an excellent job. But many fans wonder how much better he could’ve been had he joined a famed MMA gym like Tristar, Jackson Wink, AKA, etc.

Joe Rogan mentioned on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, that he believes Lesnar would’ve been an all-time great. The UFC commentator mentioned coaches like Faras Zahabi as an example as somebody that could’ve shaped Lesnar’s career long-term.

If Brock Lesnar had gone the route of joining a gym like Tristar, he could’ve been training with the likes of Georges St-Pierre and Rory MacDonald on a daily basis.

NCAA Wrestling @NCAAWrestling Out of all his physical feats, Brock Lesnar says winning an NCAA title was most difficult: bit.ly/lesnarncaa Out of all his physical feats, Brock Lesnar says winning an NCAA title was most difficult: bit.ly/lesnarncaa https://t.co/UKMf5Gb6LT

Lesnar’s training method makes his career much more impressive considering somebody with his level of fame and athletic background. Brock Lesnar could’ve easily found a famed MMA gym to hone his skills and develop as a more well-rounded fighter.

