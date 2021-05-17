5 reasons why Charles Oliveira could be the man to beat Khabib Nurmagomedov

The lightweight throne vacated by Khabib Nurmagomedov found an heir, as Charles Oliveira produced a spectacular comeback to beat Michael Chandler at UFC 262 this weekend.

Khabib retired in the aftermath of his victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, and it doesn't seem like he'll be seen in the Octagon again. However, the allure of extending his undefeated record to 30-0 remains. If he feels a fighter could pose a considerable threat and help him further his legacy, he could be coaxed back to the UFC.

Charles Oliveira certainly seems like the real deal on paper. Here are five reasons why he could be the man to truly challenge and possibly beat Khabib Nurmagomedov.

#5 Charles Oliveira is in his prime

UFC 262: Charles Oliveira v Michael Chandler

Since making his UFC debut back in August 2012, Charles Oliveira has had an up-and-down ride. He struggled to unlock his true potential at featherweight, and it needed a move up to lightweight and significant time in the gym to become a genuine contender.

Now on a nine-fight win streak that started in June 2018, Oliveira has experienced a remarkable career resurgence and is now firmly in his prime. At 31 years old, he's entering his physical peak as a fighter and his skills in all departments have constantly been sharpened.

Khabib will undoubtedly be the biggest test of Oliveira's career if a match-up manifests itself. But with the UFC lightweight strap wrapped around his waist, the Brazilian has never been better.

#4 Charles Oliveira is improving with every fight

UFC 262: Charles Oliveira v Michael Chandler

The nine-fight win streak Charles Oliveira is on hasn't come easy. In a spell between August 2015 and December 2017, he lost four of his six fights, falling short against Max Holloway, Anthony Pettis, Ricardo Lamas and Paul Felder.

Accusations of "quitting" when the going got tough made the rounds, but the truth of the matter was that Oliveira was simply too hittable and susceptible to the guillotine. He also suffered a couple of serious injuries that threatened to derail his UFC career.

But now, four years down the line, Oliveira is a completely different fighter. He's worked on his striking technique and only one fight has gone the distance on his current unbeaten streak.

The recent fight against Chandler saw Oliveira dispel all criticism of "quitting", as he recovered after being rocked in the first round to put away the American early in the second. And to top it all off, the finish was not by submission, as everyone expected, but via a perfectly executed counter left hook.

Should he return, Khabib would be up against a man who has consistently gone from strength to strength in the UFC, at least over the last few years.

#3 Charles Oliveira has the cardio to match Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC 262: Charles Oliveira v Michael Chandler

This might not be a clear-cut reason behind Charles Oliveira never entering the fourth round of a fight in his professional career, but the signs indicate that his cardio is right up there with the best in the division.

'Do Bronx' has found a new lease of life at lightweight, and the effect of easier weight cuts has been visible in his conditioning. He didn't appear tired during his previous three-round fights against Kevin Lee and Tony Ferguson, and pushed the pace without abandon against Chandler.

Khabib's relentless top pressure and cardio wore down a number of fighters in the UFC, but Oliveira might just be able to match the Russian in this department.

#2 Charles Oliveira is a technical striker with knockout power

UFC 262: Charles Oliveira v Michael Chandler

Charles Oliveira has never been known for his knockout power, but his win at UFC 262 sent a statement to the rest of the lightweight division. By being willing to engage with Chandler on the feet, he indicated that he has faith in his striking despite being up against one of the most powerful punchers at lightweight.

Of his 31 professional wins, nine have come via TKO/KO. And three of his last five fights in the UFC have ended via strikes. Oliveira is an accurate striker whose technique has improved considerably in the recent past. He's good with elbows and knees in the clinch, and has the range to engage from a distance.

Khabib didn't shy away from trading blows standing up, even if it wasn't his primary skillset. While 'The Eagle' relied on the threat of the takedown to enhance the effectiveness of his striking, Oliveira might be the perfect fighter to counter that because.........

#1 Charles Oliveira is a BJJ black belt with incredible submissions

UFC 262: Charles Oliveira v Michael Chandler

With a takedown defence rate of 57%, Charles Oliveira isn't impossible to bring to the mat. But once he's there, he becomes an immense threat, as evidenced by his 14 submissions in the UFC - the most in the history of the promotion.

Oliveira could have the perfect combination of skills to negate Khabib's offensive wrestling and prowess in top position. 'Do Bronx' has a plethora of submissions off his back, and has finished opponents using the anaconda, rear-naked, guillotine and triangle chokes in the UFC.

Arguably the best exponent of Brazilian jiu-jitsu in the UFC, the third-degree black belt will be a constant danger to Khabib on the ground. Oliveira could just be the man to beat his predecessor at the pinnacle of the UFC lightweight division.