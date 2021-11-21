5 Reasons why Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal should coach TUF 30

The UFC recently made a big announcement that the 30th season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) will be taking place in 2022. The show is credited for being a launching the careers of some of the UFC's top fighters.

TUF has also become a stepping stone that has seen many champions get their start in the promotion. Season 30 is expected to feature heavyweights and women's flyweights. What makes the show so appealing is the choice of coaches. The UFC selects coaches that have an upcoming fight in the works as a way to drum up extra interest.

As soon as the season was made official, there was speculation on who would be coaching on this milestone season. Based on recent events, it looks like the promotion should have Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington be in for the coaching roles. This list will look at 5 reasons why Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington should coach TUF 30.

#5. Personal animosity carrying over to TUF

Kicking off this list of reasons why Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington should coach TUF 30 is because of the animosity between the two. The animosity between former American Top Team teammates and best friends would follow a trend that's made past TUF seasons successful.

It's not uncommon for the UFC to have two select two coaches who dislike one another. In fact, some of TUF's most entertaining and successful seasons have been those that featured two coaches involved in heated rivalry.

When there's been strong animosity between the two coaches, it's led to some of the show's most memorable interactions. Past rivalries featured on TUF include Tito Ortiz vs Ken Shamrock, Rashad Evans vs 'Rampage' Jackson, and Chael Sonnen vs Wanderlei Silva.

It'd be interesting to see how their animosity translates to television. The rivalry between Masvidal and Covington is personal, so anything could happen on TUF. Fans have seen it all in past seasons of TUF.

Coaches have had arguments, confrontations, and even fights on the show. With Masvidal-Covington being so personal, the slightest comment may set the other fighter off.

