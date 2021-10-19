5 reasons why Conor McGregor should call out Islam Makhachev for his next fight

Following his two losses to Dustin Poirier earlier this year, a lot of questions have been asked regarding the UFC future of Conor McGregor. While some fans believe McGregor should retire from MMA following his recent losses, he remains the UFC’s biggest star, and still has several viable opponents.

One such opponent could be the highly rated lightweight prospect Islam Makhachev, who will fight Dan Hooker later this month at UFC 267.

UFC @ufc Always in control 🔒🇷🇺 @MakhachevMMA sinks in the RNC to close the show! #UFCVegas31 Always in control 🔒🇷🇺 @MakhachevMMA sinks in the RNC to close the show! #UFCVegas31 https://t.co/LN4z3LnmS6

Currently ranked #5 in the UFC lightweight division, Islam Makhachev could be a tricky fight for Conor McGregor, but he could also prove to be a lucrative opponent.

On that note, here are five reasons why Conor McGregor should call out Islam Makhachev as his next opponent.

#5. A win over Islam Makhachev would move Conor McGregor back into title contention

A win over Islam Makhachev might take Conor McGregor a step closer to regaining the UFC lightweight title.

Naturally, Conor McGregor’s biggest aim as a fighter is to make money. However, ‘The Notorious’ probably wants to leave a legacy in the UFC, too, particularly after his recent defeats inside the octagon.

Of course, the best way for Conor McGregor to leave a lasting legacy at this stage would be to regain the UFC lightweight title. He captured that from Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016.

ESPN @espn McGregor makes history at #UFC205 .He defeats Eddie Alvarez by 2nd-round TKO and becomes the first fighter to hold 2 titles simultaneously. McGregor makes history at #UFC205.He defeats Eddie Alvarez by 2nd-round TKO and becomes the first fighter to hold 2 titles simultaneously. https://t.co/feRRPIzriN

McGregor never actually lost the title inside the octagon, instead choosing to relinquish it to pursue a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. ‘The Notorious’ was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in his first attempt to get it back, and has not had another opportunity since then.

Right now, Conor McGregor is probably nowhere near title contention following his two losses to Dustin Poirier. If he wants to get back there, he’ll need to beat a top contender. So where better to start than by knocking off the #5 ranked lightweight fighter in the UFC?

Basically, a win over Islam Makhachev would catapult Conor McGregor right back into contention for the UFC lightweight title. Based on the Irishman's star power, it could be enough to net him a title shot.

