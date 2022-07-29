5 reasons why Conor McGregor should never box again

Recently, there have been reports that Conor McGregor is considering returning to combat sports in a boxing bout rather than an MMA fight. These rumors suggest he is considering a rematch against boxing GOAT Floyd Mayweather, and it's safe to say, the news has been met with mixed responses.

SPORTbible @sportbible BREAKING: Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are 'very close to finalising a huge boxing rematch deal worth £130m' BREAKING: Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are 'very close to finalising a huge boxing rematch deal worth £130m' https://t.co/uKhIwEOJbn

McGregor has obviously earned the right to pick his fights at this stage of his career and would stand to make a huge payday by returning to boxing. However, the vast majority of fans and media alike would be more interested in seeing the former champion return to his home in the UFC.

While it remains to be seen what route McGregor will eventually choose, here are five reasons why Conor McGregor should never box again:

#5. He's not a boxer

Conor McGregor is 0-1 as a professional boxer

Make no mistake: Conor McGregor's performance in his first bout with Floyd Mayweather was very impressive. He looked competent and had his moments in the 10 rounds he was able to survive. With that being said, it was also obvious that he was not a professional boxer who had devoted his life to the trade.

Irish Daily Mirror @IrishMirror 🥊McGregor and Mayweather shared the ring in an illustrious boxing clash back in 2017 which became the second highest-selling combat sports pay-per-view of all time. McGregor ultimately came up short and returned to the UFC but has always remained open to a boxing return. 🥊McGregor and Mayweather shared the ring in an illustrious boxing clash back in 2017 which became the second highest-selling combat sports pay-per-view of all time. McGregor ultimately came up short and returned to the UFC but has always remained open to a boxing return. https://t.co/YssuGqQcgW

McGregor's form was, at best, unconventional, and while this did lead to some success, fans got the sense that most professionals would be able to handle it. As talented a fighter as 'The Notorious' is, it's tough to become a world-beater so quickly in boxing, especially after devoting so many years to MMA.

The bottom line is that the two are very different sports, and McGregor is substantially better at MMA than boxing. While he may be set for much better paydays in the boxing ring, it seems a little non-sensical at this stage of his career, making a return to MMA is far more appealing.

#4. It could further damage his legacy

Conor McGregor is on a two-fight skid

The sad truth of the matter is that the once universally-loved Conor McGregor has somewhat of a complicated legacy. He's had multiple questionable moments outside of the octagon and has lost four of his last five fights in the combat sports world.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



(via One year ago today, Poirier avenged his previous loss to McGregor in spectacular fashion(via @DustinPoirier One year ago today, Poirier avenged his previous loss to McGregor in spectacular fashion 👊 (via @DustinPoirier) https://t.co/cUI39JRQ4B

While peak-McGregor was an elite fighter in the sport, some members of the MMA world are already beginning to question just how good he was. Returning to action in a boxing fight, where most assume he would suffer another loss, could do even more damage to that legacy.

McGregor's chances of success are much smaller in boxing than they are in MMA. Should he return to the latter, he would have a good chance of being able to showcase why he became such a star and quiet the talk that his skills were overrated.

#3. His chances of winning a world title

Conor McGregor is a former featherweight and lightweight UFC champion

While some may disagree with this statement, it doesn't seem unthinkable that Conor McGregor is capable of having one more UFC title run. However, his window for doing so may be closing, and any further ventures into the world of boxing could result in that window being slammed shut.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Jul19.2014



Conor McGregor begins his run to become a Two Weight World Champion,



when he finishes Diego Brandao in his hometown of Dublin, Ireland Jul19.2014Conor McGregor begins his run to become a Two Weight World Champion,when he finishes Diego Brandao in his hometown of Dublin, Ireland https://t.co/MCDKGnW5Zm

Baseon a quick glance at the top of the lightweight division right now, one could argue McGregor matches up well. Charles Oliveira has proven to be prone to taking some big shots, and few in the sport hit harder than 'The Notorious'. While Islam Makhachev may be a tougher match-up, he remains rather unproven.

If McGregor returns to MMA as soon as possible, he could easily secure a title shot with just one win. He would then have a fair shot oat winning UFC gold once again. That doesn't seem to be on the cards for him in boxing, so he shouldn't do so and risk losing out on his opportunities in MMA.

#2. There is no longer the same demand

Mayweather vs. McGregor is believed to have sold over 5 million PPVs

Conor McGregor's bout with Floyd Mayweather was a monumental event worldwide that had fans everywhere tuning in. They were the best and most popular fighters from the world of MMA and boxing, facing off against each other in a once-in-a-lifetime bout fans had never seen before.

Were they to fight a second time, none of this would be true. McGregor is on a losing streak in MMA, and Mayweather has retired from professional boxing. Most importantly, we've already seen how this fight played out. and that bout did not have many desperate to see a rematch.

The same could be said of any opponent promoters could put up against McGregor in a boxing ring at this point. There is simply much less interest in watching him fight in the boxing ring than there will be in MMA, where there are a ton of interesting match-ups for him. McGregor has built his career off thrilling fans, and unfortunately, no boxing bout can do that at this stage.

#1. He's an MMA fighter

Conor McGregor has an MMA record of 22-6

The entire conversation surrounding McGregor boils down to the fact that, by trade, he is an MMA fighter, rather than a boxer. As fun as his first venture into the world of boxing was, there is no need to once again have him try his hand at a sport he is very clearly less skilled at.

Conor McGregor was (and may still be) one of the greatest MMA fighters of the modern era. He captured the imaginations of fans everywhere and became a global superstar in the process. He can still do that, but he would have to be competing at the highest level — therefore, MMA seems to be the only option.

Conor McGregor could still give so much to the sport of MMA. He's only 34-years-old, and there are a wealth of great match-ups for him. Seeing him return to the UFC would be incredible, so it would be great if he dedicated himself fully to the sport rather than entertaining more boxing fights.

