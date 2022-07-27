"Personal terms have been agreed" - Reports claim Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor rematch 'very close' to realization

Reports of a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing rematch have swirled since 'The Notorious' shared an image on social media from their first fight with the message "I accept." Now sources close to Mayweather are sharing details about this potential blockbuster fight.

McGregor and Mayweather fought in August 2017, with Mayweather winning via TKO in the tenth round. The fight generated a whopping 4.3 million pay-per-view buys and earned Mayweather over $275 million. McGregor reportedly pocketed nearly $100 million. With those kinds of numbers, it shouldn't be surprising that Floyd Mayweather is interested in a second fight. According to an unnamed source from his camp that spoke to The Sun, talks between the two fighters are advancing rapidly.

"The deal is very close to being done. Personal terms have been agreed on both parties. It will be one final show down. And yes records will be at stake ... There are arguments about the rounds at the moment with Conor's team wanting 10 rounds. But the deal and rights are certainly getting there."

According to the source, Mayweather is looking to hold the fight in March 2023 somewhere in the Middle East, with his protege Gervonta Davis facing Ryan Garcia as the co-main event. Prior reports had Mayweather Promotions offering McGregor a $150 million flat fee for a second match.

It's important to note that Conor McGregor is under contract with the UFC and can't accept the fight without their participation. The promotion wasn't initially on board with the first fight, but 'The Notorious' managed to convince them in the end. With some estimating a rematch could generate over a billion dollars, there's certainly enough money to satisfy all business partners.

Conor McGregor has insisted for years that a Floyd Mayweather rematch would happen

Conor McGregor has only made one statement regarding the new reports of a boxing rematch against Floyd Mayweather. The former UFC champ-champ posted and then deleted a picture from their first fight along with the caption "I accept."

This post came on the heels of reports that Mayweather had formally offered McGregor a nine-figuree sum to fight again. McGregor has been open to the idea of a rematch from the moment he lost the first fight back in 2017. In 2020 McGregor went on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show and said:

"I'd like to rematch Floyd. I think we should rematch Floyd. I mean, he's flirting with it ... he can go and pick someone else, [but] it's not gonna be the same. It was a great, great experience, and, you know, I look forward to doing it again. It's going to happen again."

