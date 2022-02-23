5 reasons why Islam Makhachev should get a UFC lightweight title shot if he beats Bobby Green

This weekend sees Islam Makhachev headline his second UFC event, but instead of fighting Beneil Dariush as was initially planned, the Dagestani star is now facing Bobby Green.

Despite the late change in opponents, should Makhachev still be handed a shot at the UFC lightweight title if he wins this weekend?

The answer is almost certainly yes, and if Makhachev deals with Green impressively, it’ll be very hard for the UFC to turn him down.

Here are five reasons why Islam Makhachev should get a shot at the UFC lightweight title if he beats Bobby Green.

#5: It wasn’t Islam Makhachev’s fault that Beneil Dariush had to withdraw from their fight

Beneil Dariush was forced out of his fight with Makhachev due to an unfortunate ankle injury

While there’s no disputing the fact that Bobby Green is an excellent fighter and a tricky opponent for Islam Makhachev in his own right, it’s also impossible to deny that ‘King’ isn’t as highly ranked as Beneil Dariush right now.

Despite his recent wins over Al Iaquinta and Nasrat Haqparast, Green is not currently ranked in the top ten at 155 lbs. Dariush, on the other hand, currently sits at #3 in the division thanks to his wins over the likes of Diego Ferreira and Tony Ferguson.

In fact, the 32-year-old is actually ranked one spot above Makhachev, despite the Dagestani’s lengthy and impressive win streak.

However, assuming Makhachev overcomes Green this weekend, for the UFC to deny him a title shot because he hasn’t beaten an opponent ranked above him would be ludicrous.

Simply put, it’s not Makhachev’s fault that Dariush had to withdraw from this fight with an ankle injury. Obviously it wouldn’t be fair to blame Dariush either, but the fact is that the bout was initially billed as a de facto #1 contender’s fight – and that shouldn’t change for Makhachev now he’s facing Green.

The UFC is currently exploring options for Makhachev. Beneil Dariush has been forced out of his main event bout against Islam Makhachev due to injury, sources told @bokamotoESPN The UFC is currently exploring options for Makhachev. Beneil Dariush has been forced out of his main event bout against Islam Makhachev due to injury, sources told @bokamotoESPN.The UFC is currently exploring options for Makhachev. https://t.co/GxEp1MlmSw

If he does overcome ‘King’ this weekend, the idea of re-booking Makhachev’s bout with Dariush would be wrong. Instead, he should be offered the next UFC lightweight title shot.

