5 reasons why Israel Adesanya could remain undefeated at middleweight

Israel Adesanya is a legend in his own right. Within three years of joining the world's most popular MMA promotion, the UFC middleweight champion has already proven his pedigree. There's so much he brings to the table, be it his kickboxing skills, crafty footwork or pinpoint striking accuracy.

'The Last Stylebender' suffered his first MMA loss when he went out to test the light heavyweight waters against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259. Although he was outwrestled by the Polish champion, he didn't seem unnerved at any point during the fight. Promising to give it another shot soon, Adesanya returned to the middleweight division because that's where he rules the roost.

The 32-year-old 185-pounder has faced many challenges at middleweight, but has always come out unscathed. The fiercest of rivals have been outwitted and outstruck with total dominance. Is there anyone who can dethrone 'Izzy' from his throne?

ESPN MMA @espnmma



🏆 Captured the middleweight title

📈 Put together a nine-fight win streak

🏆 Challenged for light heavyweight gold



History eluded him at In just over three years since joining the UFC, Israel Adesanya:🏆 Captured the middleweight title📈 Put together a nine-fight win streak🏆 Challenged for light heavyweight goldHistory eluded him at #UFC259 , but the future is still bright for the middleweight king 👑 In just over three years since joining the UFC, Israel Adesanya:



🏆 Captured the middleweight title

📈 Put together a nine-fight win streak

🏆 Challenged for light heavyweight gold



History eluded him at #UFC259, but the future is still bright for the middleweight king 👑 https://t.co/ll8m2rMbbR

On that note, here's a look at five reasons why Israel Adesanya could remain undefeated in the UFC middleweight division.

#5. Israel Adesanya is the favorite to defeat Robert Whittaker in their rematch

UFC 243: Israel Adesanya celebrates after defeating Robert Whittaker.

The UFC has confirmed that Israel Adesanya will defend his title against Robert Whittaker in a rematch. The date for the fight hasn't been confirmed yet due to travel restrictions owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The two fighters are expected to enter the octagon against each other in early 2022, though.

Adesanya is the clear favorite to win the rematch against the no.1-ranked Robert Whittaker, who has won his last three fights. 'The Reaper' is one of the most skilled and deadly UFC middleweights to pose a threat to 'The Last Stylebender'. However, Adesanya holds a knockout victory over Whittaker.

UFC @ufc



@Stylebender finishes Whittaker in the 2nd round! Wow! Naija stand up! HE'S DONE IT!@Stylebender finishes Whittaker in the 2nd round! Wow! #UFC243 Naija stand up! HE'S DONE IT!



@Stylebender finishes Whittaker in the 2nd round! Wow! #UFC243 https://t.co/IS1f8lL8Lt

Adesanya not only outstruck Whittaker at UFC 243, but also knocked him out in round two of the fight. He dominated Whittaker thoroughly, landing devastating counter punches that saw 'The Reaper' go down at the end of round one.

Whittaker has bounced back to gain some momentum against top-five UFC middleweights. However, he is a sizeable underdog going into his rematch against Adesanya.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav