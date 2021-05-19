5 reasons why Leon Edwards could beat Nate Diaz at UFC 263

Nate Diaz's long-awaited return against Leon Edwards is just a few weeks away. Originally slotted as the co-featured bout in UFC 262, the showdown between the hungry, young contender and the crafty veteran has been postponed due to an undisclosed injury to Diaz.

It's quite obvious a huge segment of fans will root for Nate Diaz's triumphant return, as 'The Stockton Slugger' has always been one of the most beloved fighters in the UFC.

But things could be different at UFC 263, where Nate Diaz will make his return. On that note, let's take a look at why Leon Edwards will likely spoil Nate Diaz's coming-home party:

#1 Nate Diaz is past his prime

Nate Diaz gets cut during his fight with Jorge Masvidal.

Let's start with the obvious: Nate Diaz, at 36, is approaching the twilight of his career, while 29-year-old Leon Edwards is still in his prime.

It's no secret that a classic MMA matchup between an up-and-comer and a wily veteran usually goes in favor of the younger fighter. The UFC 263 clash between Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards could be no different in this regard.

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith said it best when he chimed in on the highly-anticipated bout:

“I gotta preface this with, like: I’m a huge Nate Diaz fan, huge Nate Diaz fan. I love his interviews. I love what he brings to the game. I love his attitude. I love his outlook on the game. I love it all. The game has just passed him up. He just hasn’t evolved quick enough. And he’s not a young guy; he’s got a lot of miles, a lot of wars," Smith said during an interview with James Lynch.

#2 Nate Diaz could suffer from ring rust

Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal

The last time Nate Diaz stepped foot inside the octagon was at UFC 224 when he fought Jorge Masvidal for the BMF (Baddest Motherf***er) title and lost via doctor's stoppage. That fight happened a year and a half ago, though.

Granted, Nate Diaz has a track record of performing well after returning from lengthy layoffs. This time, though, he'll have to do it against a surging star with a ton of momentum behind him.

Moreover, the availability of gyms and training facilities have been limited due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. While Nate Diaz is known to stay in shape regardless of whether he has a scheduled fight, it's unlikely he would have trained as much as he would have liked to during his time away from the UFC.

#3 Leon Edwards has beaten big-name fighters before

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad

While Leon Edwards hasn't fought too many big-name fighters, he has proven that he can hang with the best of them.

Leon Edwards dominated Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone at UFC Fight Night 132. Granted, a win over 'Cowboy' these days means very little,e as it's evident Cerrone isn't as durable as he once was. But the 'Cowboy' that Leon Edwards fought in 2018 was a version that had a lot left to give.

Moreover, Leon 'Rocky' Edwards also holds an impressive unanimous decision win over Rafael dos Anjos. That marked the first time Edwards went five rounds, but he proved he could go the entire 25 minutes against elite competition.

At UFC 263, Leon Edwards could very well add Nate Diaz's name to his impressive collection of wins.

#4 Leon Edwards has the tools to beat Nate Diaz

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Struve

Leon Edwards has many advantages over his opponent, Nate Diaz. If Diaz wants to keep the fight standing, Edwards can throw strikes with the best of them. The British fighter is also the better wrestler between the two.

Nate Diaz, of course, has a steel jaw that helped him absorb huge punches from heavy-hitters like Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal. If he survived telling blows from the two, he'd likely be able to take what Edwards dishes out as well. But Edwards doesn't need to knock Nate Diaz out to beat him.

The only advantage Nate Diaz would have over Edwards is his jiu-jitsu background. After all, Diaz has always been known for his excellent ground game, as he's a black belt and a practitioner of the renowned Gracie Jiu-Jitsu. But Edwards already showed against dos Anjos that he isn't afraid to take black belts down.

#5 Leon Edwards is hungry for success

Leon Edwards will come into this fight very motivated, as he's on the cusp of title contention. A victory over Nate Diaz is exactly what he needs to raise his stock as a legitimate contender in the welterweight division.

Moreover, Leon Edwards's eight-fight winning streak was interrupted by a no-contest during his last fight against Belal Muhammad. So, it would be safe to assume that 'Rocky' would look to continue his winning streak.

And who the fuck is this ? pic.twitter.com/V4SYsZqFWq — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 12, 2021

Nate Diaz trolled Edwards using a legendary McGregor meme. "And who the f---k is this?" Diaz wrote on Twitter. That may come back to haunt him, though, when Leon Edwards introduces himself to the iconic octagon bad boy.