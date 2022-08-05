5 reasons why Leon Edwards will beat Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

After years of hard work, Leon Edwards will finally get his title shot against Kamaru Usman in the main event at UFC 278. The welterweight championship bout is significant as it headlines the promotion's first pay-per-view event in Salt Lake City, Utah.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' is currently the No.1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the promotion. He is also looking to strengthen his argument for being the greatest welterweight of all time. The fight marks Kamaru Usman's sixth welterweight title defense as he looks to inch closer to Georges St-Pierre's record of nine title defenses. During his reign, four of his five title defenses have been rematches as he defeated both Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal twice.

Edwards has ascended the welterweight rankings to the point where it's undeniable that he deserves a title shot. He has been overlooked for quite some time and has an opportunity to end Usman's title reign. This list will look at five reasons why Leon Edwards will beat Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.

#5. Leon Edwards is motivated to avenge his loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC on Fox 17

There will be extra motivation for 'Rocky' heading into his title bout at UFC 278. The fight with Kamaru Usman will be a rematch of their first encounter in 2015. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' earned a unanimous decision after the judges scored the bout 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28 in his favor.

Usman did a great job closing the distance and securing takedowns, forcing 'Rocky' into his fight. Although Edwards did well in defending the takedowns early on, he didn't have an answer for Usman's wrestling as the fight progressed. The third round was the difference maker as it was the Nigerian's most dominant round and ultimately won him the fight.

Edwards looked better in the first round as he landed more technical strikes and elbows off his back while attempting a triangle choke. 'Rocky' has been unbeaten since his loss to 'The Nigerian Nightmare,' so he will be motivated to avenge it and become champion.

#4. Edwards's striking is better than Kamaru Usman's recent UFC title challengers

What makes Leon Edwards stand out compared to other UFC welterweights is his elite striking ability. As showcased in his 2015 bout with Usman, Edwards is very technical and has only improved since then.

Looking back at Kamaru Usman's recent challengers, Jorge Masvidal is the only opponent known for his striking. Colby Covington is primarily a wrestler with incredible cardio and durability, and he had some promising moments while striking with Usman. Gilbert Burns, although well-rounded, is much more dangerous with his jiu-jitsu. He stunned 'The Nigerian Nightmare' with his powerful strikes, but the champion regrouped and successfully retained his title.

Edwards could feel an added degree of confidence heading into his title fight. He has witnessed other fighters, who aren't technical strikers like himself, have success while exchanging with Usman in the standup.

#3. Edwards proved he is capable of beating high-level wrestlers and grapplers in the UFC

'Rocky' has been tested throughout his UFC career. He has competed against high-level wrestlers and is still able to pick them apart in the standup. He has also done well against jiu-jitsu black belts, who many thought would pose a threat to him.

Edwards' ability to manage distance with his strikes makes it difficult for his opponents to find a pattern. During his bout with Belal Muhammad, his aggressiveness made it difficult for 'Remember The Name' to find his rhythm. Despite the fight ending in a no-contest due to an eye-poke, it's hard to deny that Edwards was in control until that point.

In the Jamaican native's most recent win against Nate Diaz, he showcased it once again. Aside from a late surge by Diaz, it was a fairly dominant performance. Diaz is a third-degree black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu compared to 'Rocky', who is a purple belt. And so, one would assume that Diaz would be much more comfortable if the fight got taken to the ground.

However, Edwards kept his composure and found a way to constantly strike Diaz from range, even tripping the Stockton native and dropping him during the fight.

#2. Kamaru Usman seems more focused on going after the UFC light heavyweight championship

While he isn't discrediting Leon Edwards as a formidable opponent, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman continues to tease a move to 205lbs. He has mentioned in numerous interviews that he believes he could become the light heavyweight champion.

Not only has Usman talked about attempting to achieve double-champion status, but his manager continues to promote the idea. He might not have intended to, but 'The Nigerian Nightmare' could be more preoccupied with what's happening in another division than his own. This could be risky as Edwards could take advantage and put Usman's plans at becoming light heavyweight champion to a screeching halt.

Amanda Nunes is a recent example of how looking too far ahead could be costly. Prior to her first bout with Julianna Pena last December, there was more talk about a potential super fight with Kayla Harrison. The PFL women's lightweight champion was a free agent and wasn't even under contract with the promotion. Nunes was then submitted by Pena, and the bout with Harrison became a what-if for the time being.

#1. Leon Edwards has been overlooked in the UFC welterweight division

Even with his impressive performances, 'Rocky' has been overlooked in the UFC welterweight division. He has remained unbeaten for seven years since his loss to Kamaru Usman and arguably should've received a title shot much sooner. It seems like he's always had to solidify his ranking more than other contenders in the division.

'Rocky' is currently riding a nine-fight winning streak that includes wins against Nate Diaz, Gunnar Nelson, and former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. His winning streak is more than the seven-fight streak that earned Covington his title shot and the three that earned Masvidal his chance at gold.

Depending on what transpires, Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 could possibly lead to a trilogy bout. Edwards, essentially being overlooked throughout his ascension up the rankings, could shock the world and find himself the new champion.

