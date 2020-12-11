When Michael Chandler became a free agent following his stellar victory over former UFC champion Benson Henderson at Bellator 243 in August, the 34-year-old had set the tongues wagging of most MMA fans.

He served Bellator for almost a decade, and when the UFC came calling, it was time for Chandler to make waves in the world's leading MMA promotion. After all, this was something that fans envisioned back in 2011 when Chandler dethroned the then-champion, Eddie Alvarez, in a fight that is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fights of all time.

UFC President Dana White understood that he could not let the opportunity to sign Chandler pass, and he was quick enough to reach an agreement with the former Bellator champion.

White booked him as a backup fighter for the main event of UFC 254, a title clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethe, in which the former emerged victorious.

Now that Chandler is set to share the octagon with some of the most elite lightweights in the world, what remains a compelling argument is the 34-year-old's ability to weather the storm that he is going to face in the UFC.

Would Chandler be able to become UFC's biggest star? Here are five reasons why he could reach stratospheric heights in his new promotion.

#5. Michael Chandler's all-round skill set

Pat Curran, King Mo, and Michael Chandler

While Michael Chandler's striking prowess is indeed formidable, one cannot turn a blind eye to his dexterity in wrestling. The 34-year-old frequently competed in NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships. While he did not boast an impeccable wrestling record, Chandler managed to embellish his wrestling skills after he actively involved himself in MMA.

The former Bellator lightweight champion holds the joint-record of most submission wins (6) in Bellator history. Chandler is exciting on his feet and he is equally good if he wants to take the fight to the mat.

Having mastered all the aspects of MMA with experience of competing in five-round wars, Chandler boasts an impressive gas tank which will surely help him get the better of some of the biggest names on the UFC lightweight division.

Michael Chandler has officially signed with UFC, Dana White announced on @SportsCenter.



Chandler will serve as a backup fighter for the #UFC254 main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje. pic.twitter.com/7zs1dRwMK1 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 17, 2020

#4. Michael Chandler is a three-time former Bellator lightweight champion

Brie Willett, Chandler's wife, and Michael Chandler

After Michael Chandler competed in his first MMA bout in 2009, it just took him well over two years to engage in an instant classic fight against Eddie Alvarez. The 34-year-old outpointed Alvarez and was set to become the promotion's next big thing.

After back-to-back successful title defenses, Chandler came up short in his rematch against Alvarez in yet another fight that would be remembered for ages. He slumped to a couple of defeats before reinvigorating himself and reclaiming his title in 2016. Chandler's third lightweight title reign commenced in 2018 which didn't last too long.

#3 Michael Chandler has a marketable appearance

Eddie Alvarez, Hulk Hogan, and Michael Chandler

In a fighter, one of the things deemed incredibly valuable when it comes to being noticeable among the fans is the fighter's charisma. Especially at UFC, the world's biggest MMA promotion, a bodacious persona comes in as an advantage to a well-rounded fighter.

In many cases before in the UFC, we have seen fighters with marketable friendly characters stumbling in the octagon, but Michael Chandler is an altogether different case.

Quite evident from his interviews, Chandler has impeccable mic skills, and he has always managed to shroud his character with a positive mindset.

“There's no doubt that eventually, the lights will fade, and eventually the interviewers will stop calling, and eventually all of the splendor and wonderful things that come with being a professional athlete fade,” said Chandler in an interview with UFC.

“And that's one of the things that has always motivated me. I've had the foresight to know that someday, this amazing gift that God has given me, being a professional athlete, is going to be over. And eventually, I'm going to take my gloves off for the last time and retire in a cage. So thinking about the end while I'm in it motivates me to get as much as I possibly can out of this well-enabled body. And that's the other thing; I wake up every, single morning thanking God for another opportunity to have these two capable arms and two capable legs to do something with these blessings that I've been given. And to give anything less than my best every single day is to sacrifice those gifts."

Chandler's marketable personality will only help him sustain his position as one of UFC's elite lightweight.

#2. Michael Chandler was considered as the best lightweight outside of UFC

Michael Chandler's two stellar performances against Eddie Alvarez, as well as the manner in which he reclaimed his lightweight for the second time in 2016, gave the Nashville native an unassailable claim of being the best lightweight outside of UFC.

Although he came across a few bumps along the way, the 34-year-old consistently managed to be at the summit of the Bellator lightweight division for almost a decade, which speaks volumes for his caliber.

The MMA world is well aware of the qualities that Chandler possesses, and assuming that he puts them to use against some of the best in the UFC, it will be hard not to see that gold strap around his waist.

#1 Michael Chandler can hang in with UFC's finest

Michael Chandler and rival Eddie Alvarez

Michael Chandler has overcome challenges from both Eddie Alvarez and Benson Henderson, two former UFC lightweight champions. While he defeated the former before Alvarez signed with the UFC and eventually became the lightweight champion, Chandler has bested Henderson twice in his career.

As per the 34-year-old American's official website, he has the most knockout wins in Bellator lightweight history and most wins in the history of his former promotion.

With all these records in his favour, it goes without saying that Michael Chandler will give any of his UFC opponent a rough night at the office.