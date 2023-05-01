5 reasons why UFC 288 should be considered a must-see event

This weekend sees the octagon head to New Jersey for a major pay-per-view event in the form of UFC 288: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo.

A couple of observers have scoffed at UFC 288’s card, but in reality, the event looks to be one of 2023’s best. Essentially, there’s something for every fan on offer this weekend, meaning that anyone unsure should definitely check it out.

Here are five reasons why UFC 288 is a must-see event.

#5. Drew Dober is always involved in wildly exciting fights

Drew Dober always seems to be involved in exciting fights

Traditionally, the UFC loves to position a fight that is likely to produce fireworks at the top of the preliminary card before a pay-per-view, and this weekend is no different.

The lightweight bout between Drew Dober and Matt Frevola is set to headline the prelims in New Jersey, and it’s hard to imagine it being anything but exciting.

With respect to Frevola, the reason that this fight is likely to be a barnburner is because it involves Dober. Put simply, he’s one of the best fighters to watch on the entire roster.

The Denver-based fighter has now been with the promotion for the best part of a decade, having debuted back in 2013. Remarkably, it’s hard to recall him being involved in a dull fight in the years that have followed.

Dober has claimed 12 victories in the octagon, with eight of them coming via KO. Right now, he’s on a three-fight win streak, and if he can win this weekend, he’d be on the best run of his career.

Frevola may have something to say about that, as he’s won his last two fights via KO. Either way, then, this promises to be a great fight that makes this weekend’s prelims well worth watching.

#4. Movsar Evloev vs. Bryce Mitchell could be a fantastic grappling match

Movsar Evloev remains unbeaten in the octagon

While neither man has the biggest name with casual fans, featherweights Movsar Evloev and Bryce Mitchell are definitely talented, particularly in the grappling department.

If both men fight to their potential, then their clash at UFC 288 could well steal the show, particularly for fans that prefer the ground game to striking.

Evloev, who debuted in the octagon back in April 2019, is still unbeaten with an overall record of 16-0. While he is yet to finish a foe in his career with the promotion, his wrestling game has proven impossible to stop. The Russian has taken five of his six opponents down with ease, and holds decision wins over the highly rated Dan Ige and Hakeem Dawodu.

Mitchell, meanwhile, is a tremendous submission threat in his own right. He has nine tapout wins to his name, and was responsible for the second twister submission in the octagon back in 2019. He also beat Edson Barboza last year.

UFC @ufc







Action continues on @ESPN UFC HISTORY @ThugnastyMMA records the second twister EVER in the Octagon!Action continues on @ESPN UFC HISTORY 📝🇺🇸 @ThugnastyMMA records the second twister EVER in the Octagon!➡️ Action continues on @ESPN https://t.co/vN85j7AAxC

Essentially, this fight seems highly likely to feature some exciting scrambles, submission attempts and reversals, and it’s very tricky to pick a winner. It might be flying under the radar, but it’s a clash that should be well worth watching.

#3. The next top contender in the strawweight division could be decided

Could Yan Xiaonan find herself in line for a strawweight title shot after this weekend?

This weekend’s main card features a strawweight clash between Jessica Andrade and Yan Xiaonan. While there are fighters ranked above them, the winner could well go onto a title shot.

UFC champion Weili Zhang has not fought since her win over the No.1-ranked Carla Esparza last year, while the No.2-ranked Rose Namajunas is not currently linked to a fight.

The #3-ranked Amanda Lemos, meanwhile, was destroyed by Andrade last year.

TSN @TSN_Sports



: @ufc



Jéssica Andrade finishes Amanda Lemos with a standing arm triangle! Jéssica Andrade finishes Amanda Lemos with a standing arm triangle!🎥: @ufc https://t.co/Kq0mpKjZ8m

Therefore, if ‘Bate Estaca’ can beat Xiaonan this weekend, it’d be hard to deny her a rematch with Zhang, who beat her for the strawweight title back in 2019.

It’d perhaps be harder to justify Xiaonan taking a shot at the champ, but equally, she is coming off a big win over Mackenzie Dern. If she were to beat Andrade, then a fight with Zhang would mark the first UFC title bout between two Chinese fighters and could easily headline a big show in that country.

With all of that considered, this fight should probably be seen as a much bigger deal than it’s being treated as. Add in the fact that it’s a fascinating style clash, pitting the brute power of Andrade against the more technical style of Xiaonan, and it could be the sleeper hit of this weekend’s event.

#2. The UFC has pulled a miracle by booking Gilbert Burns vs. Belal Muhammad

If Gilbert Burns beats Belal Muhammad, it'll be hard not to give him a title shot

Part of the reason why fans were looking down at UFC 288 a few weeks ago was the fact that the event lost its co-main event.

Charles Oliveira was initially supposed to take on Beneil Dariush in what would’ve been a key lightweight bout, but the fight was scrapped when ‘Do Bronx’ suffered an injury.

Remarkably, though, the promotion has been able to pull a real rabbit from their hat to replace the fight. On late notice, this weekend’s co-main event will see Gilbert Burns taking on Belal Muhammad.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns will meet in a five-round co-main event at UFC 288 on May 6, UFC announced.



The bout will be at welterweight. Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns will meet in a five-round co-main event at UFC 288 on May 6, UFC announced.The bout will be at welterweight. https://t.co/lgsbr7rKo3

To say that this is a huge fight for the welterweight division would be an understatement. Both men are currently ranked in the top five, with Muhammad riding a nine-fight unbeaten streak and Burns coming off a huge win over Jorge Masvidal.

Either man could probably argue that they deserve a shot at current champ Leon Edwards, who is slated to fight Colby Covington next. After this weekend, though, one of the two will almost certainly be seen as the rightful top contender.

Who will win seems like an almost impossible question. Both men have similar styles, and both have some question marks hanging over them.

With this fight being scheduled for five rounds, it’s very tricky to pick – but either way, it’s a must-see bout and a major reason to check out this weekend’s event.

#1. Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo is a truly excellent UFC title fight

Aljamain Sterling is currently the top bantamweight in the world

Naturally, the biggest reason to check out UFC 288 this weekend is the fact that the bantamweight title bout between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo is a genuinely fantastic piece of matchmaking.

It’s arguable that the 135-pound division is the UFC's most loaded right now, but while Cejudo is coming in from the cold – three years on the shelf – to leapfrog his way to a title shot, it’s hard not to justify it.

After all, ‘Triple C’ walked away from the octagon back in 2020 after beating Dominick Cruz and relinquishing the bantamweight title in the process. At the time, he was essentially at the top of his game.

Since then, the title has gone from Petr Yan to Sterling, who is now undoubtedly the best fighter in the division. ‘Funk Master’ holds wins over Yan, TJ Dillashaw, Cory Sandhagen and Pedro Munhoz amongst others.

Can he really deal with the world-class wrestling and powerful striking of Cejudo, who is considered an all-time great, though? And on the flip side of that question, how will ‘Triple C’ be able to respond to returning from three years away to take on a champion at his peak?

Overall, this fight is almost impossible to pick, and with both men giving their all to build it up, it should be considered one of the very best title bouts of 2023 thus far.

Its presence in this weekend’s headliner alone should make UFC 288 a must-see event.

