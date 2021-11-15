5 reasons why the UFC should book Max Holloway vs. Conor McGregor 2 in 2022

After Max Holloway’s impressive win over Yair Rodriguez at this weekend’s UFC Fight Night, there has been plenty of talk around who the Hawaiian should fight next.

One potential opponent mentioned for Max Holloway has been former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor, who defeated ‘Blessed’ back in 2013.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Lots of choices for Max Holloway. Looooots of choices. Big ones. My hope? You already know. Holloway vs. McGregor 2. Lots of choices for Max Holloway. Looooots of choices. Big ones. My hope? You already know. Holloway vs. McGregor 2.

UFC President Dana White has suggested he’s not keen on the idea. However, a second fight between Max Holloway and Conor McGregor makes a lot of sense right now.

With this in mind then, here are five reasons why the UFC should book a fight between Max Holloway and Conor McGregor next.

#5: Max Holloway and Conor McGregor clearly want to fight one another

After his win over Yair Rodriguez, Max Holloway has shown an interest in fighting Conor McGregor

Unsurprisingly, the UFC doesn’t always take what its fighters want into account when it comes to booking fights.

Rose Namajunas, for instance, has suggested that her next UFC strawweight title defense should come against Carla Esparza, something that the promotion doesn’t seem keen on right now.

But while UFC President Dana White has shot down the idea of a fight between Max Holloway and Conor McGregor – labeling it “silly” in a recent interview. However, he may want to change his mind this time around.

Sure, as White says, McGregor is still rehabbing the leg injury he suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. However, a second clash with Max Holloway clearly interests him.

Not only did the Irishman post a somewhat strange Twitter video this weekend apparently staring ‘Blessed’ down – albeit through his television screen. He also used social media to poke fun at the idea of Holloway being the best boxer in the UFC.

In turn, Max Holloway has stated that he’s on the “shortlist” to fight McGregor. Which, should come as no surprise given a fight with the ‘The Notorious’ would give the Hawaiian a chance to avenge one of his earlier career losses.

So while the UFC doesn’t always acquiesce to the demands of its fighters, in this instance, both Max Holloway and Conor McGregor have the kind of clout to force their hand. At the end of the day, these two stars want to face off, so the UFC should make it happen.

Edited by Josh Evanoff