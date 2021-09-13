5 reasons why the UFC light heavyweight division is better off without Jon Jones

After more than a year away from the octagon, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones remains on the shelf right now. If he returns, it’s unlikely that it’ll be at 205lbs.

Just got off the phone with @Ufc, today I confirm that I’m vacating the light heavyweight championship. It’s officially up for grabs. It’s been an amazing journey, sincere thank you to all my competition, Ufc and most importantly you fans. — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 17, 2020

Is the UFC’s light-heavyweight division suffering from the loss of Jon Jones, or is it a more exciting place without the longtime champion?

It’s an interesting question, but the truth is that despite Jones’ star power and drawing ability, the UFC’s light heavyweight division now feels fresher than ever without him at the top.

With this in mind, here are five reasons why the UFC light heavyweight division is better off without Jon Jones.

#5. Fighters who had lost to Jon Jones previously are now back in contention

Anthony Smith - who lost to Jon Jones in 2019 - could now be seen as a viable title contender again

Jon Jones was a dominant champion for the better part of an entire decade. So, it's only natural that he has beaten most of the top contenders in the division.

The early part of Jon Jones' UFC light heavyweight title reign saw him destroy aging veterans who are no longer in the promotion, such as Quinton Jackson and Lyoto Machida. This trend was beginning to change in more recent years.

Jones' last few wins have come over Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos and Dominick Reyes. These three fighters are still very relevant to the division today.

Were Jones still holding the UFC light heavyweight title, it's doubtful that any of those three fighters could've gotten another shot against him. Reyes' bout against 'Bones' was close, but 'The Devestator' has since lost to Jan Blachowicz and Jiri Prochazka.

Now that he's gone, anyone who previously lost to Jones is again a viable contender provided they can win enough fights.

A great example of this is Glover Teixeira. He lost to Jon Jones back in 2014 and then slipped into a gatekeeper role. But with Jan Blachowicz now holding the UFC light heavyweight title instead of Jones, the Brazilian's five-fight winning streak has earned him another title shot.

The fact that previous victims of Jones are now possible title contenders again means that the division should be hugely re-energized. There are now more viable challengers than during the reign of 'Bones.' That makes the UFC's 205-lbs division a more exciting place.

