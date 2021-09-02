5 reasons to watch UFC Fight Night: Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till

This weekend sees the UFC once again visit Las Vegas for another Fight Night card. After giving up the spotlight to Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley last weekend, all eyes should be on the octagon this time.

UFC Fight Night: Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till is an intriguing-looking card filled with talent from top to bottom, but most notably, there are a number of top European prospects to watch.

[ #UFCVegas36 | 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙢𝙨 1:30𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | 𝙈𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙙 4𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | Live on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/gZs2zFBfgN — UFC (@ufc) September 1, 2021

With charismatic debutants, hard-hitting strikers, slick submission artists and two high-level contenders on offer, this is a UFC show that will be worth watching for any fan.

With that considered, here are five reasons to watch UFC Fight Night: Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till.

#5 Paddy Pimblett is the most intriguing UFC debutant for a long time

Paddy Pimblett makes his long-awaited UFC debut this weekend

Given its overall dominance over the MMA scene these days, truly intriguing UFC debutants, unless a Bellator champion makes the jump, are few and far between.

That isn’t the case this weekend though, as former Cage Warriors champion Paddy Pimblett will be making his long-awaited UFC debut.

‘The Baddy’ has been talked about as a potential UFC superstar for years now, and although his record isn’t littered with well-known names, it’s easy to see why there are such high hopes for him.

Pimblett is a hugely charismatic fighter with natural skills on the microphone, meaning he’ll be more than capable of stealing the show this weekend.

Never a quiet night when 'The Baddy' is in the house.



This highlight reel tells you exactly what to expect from @PaddyTheBaddy's return at #CWLondon! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IJ4ABSzQ3M — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) February 13, 2020

And his fighting skills are just as exciting as his personality. He’s got an excellent finishing rate and fights with the kind of reckless abandon that’s bound to endear him to UFC fans. The fact that just four of his 16 career wins have gone the distance tells its own story.

It looks like the UFC also understand Pimblett’s potential star qualities. Not only have they given him plenty of attention leading into this weekend’s event, they’ve also matched him with a beatable opponent in the form of Luigi Vendramini.

So if ‘The Baddy’ can overcome Vendramini, there’s every chance that he could also become the UFC’s next big thing. His debut fight will be well worth watching this event for.

