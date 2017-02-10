5 reasons why Brock Lesnar quit UFC and came back to WWE

Brock Lesnar's return to WWE seems more complicated than we originally thought.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 10 Feb 2017, 07:46 IST

Brock does what Brock wants

Brock Lesnar is not a human. No matter what any doctor or scientific theory may tell you, the guy is something that we have never seen before and if you don't believe me then just go and watch the WrestleMania 19 main event. Honestly, who in their right mind would attempt a shooting star press when you're that large, land on their head and live to tell the tale?

Baffling. Utterly baffling. But that's not what we're here to talk about today, because instead we're going to focus on a topic that alot of people find incredibly interesting. What is that, you ask? Why it's trying to determine the reasons behind the switch that Lesnar made back in 2012.

Of course, we are indeed looking at his transition from mixed martial arts back into the world of professional wrestling.

It's a fascinating topic because there aren't too many people who can say that they've succeeded in both spheres. Sure there have been cross over stars in the past that have gone on to have some pretty good moments, but none of them even remotely compare with the beast Brock Lesnar and that's a fact.

So with that being said, let's take a look at five reasons why Brock Lesnar quit UFC and came back to WWE.

#5 Health

Brock’s illness was much more serious than people originally thought

It's no secret that Brock Lesnar suffered from a pretty severe case of diverticulitis. It was so bad, in fact, that he was actually at risk of dying at one point in his life. Bizarrely enough this didn't seem to faze Brock all too much during his UFC run, and it was only towards the back end of his tenure that things really started to get serious and affect his fight to fight performances.

So naturally, the smart thing to do was to take himself out of an environment where he could very easily worsen his injury. Professional wrestling is still an incredibly physical ordeal to put your body through, but in terms of the risk there was much more at stake when Brock was inside the octagon. As a result, it was smart for him to make the decision.

Onto a much more logistical topic.