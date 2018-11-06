5 reasons why the UFC is better than WWE

The UFC is simply a superior product to WWE

Despite being different in a lot of ways, the worlds of the UFC and WWE are almost like two sides of a coin. Both promotions put on fights – the UFC’s real, WWE’s pre-determined – and attempt to sell them to the fans via various storylines and angles.

Sometimes there are major crossovers between the two – UFC fighters might borrow from WWE’s colourful entrances or promos, while WWE superstars have often borrowed submission holds from the UFC, and of course, the likes of Brock Lesnar, CM Punk and Ronda Rousey have competed for both promotions.

Despite the many similarities, though – similarities that hardcore fans of both promotions might deny – right now, it’d be hard to argue that WWE is better to watch than the UFC. Simply put, Dana White’s promotion is superior to Vince McMahon’s – and not just because it’s not pre-determined.

Here are 5 reasons why the UFC is currently better than WWE.

#1 The lack of scripting

UFC fighters like Colby Covington don't use scripts

When you hear the word “scripting” alongside pro-wrestling, the first thought that comes to mind is the pre-determining of the matches that take place. That honestly isn’t an issue, though – the fact that WWE pre-determine the results of their matches actually gives them an advantage over the UFC in a lot of ways.

The scripting I’m talking about, however, is the heavy scripting of the promos given to wrestlers to cut during WWE shows. It hasn’t always been this way – the likes of Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts, Rowdy Roddy Piper and Mick Foley were fantastic when it came to selling their matches on the mic. Today’s superstars? Very much less so.

The issue isn’t really with how the current roster uses the mic. For all we know, they could be equally as good as the stars of the past. But their promo work is so heavily scripted – filled with corporate buzz-words, clunky dialogue, and lines that no human being, let alone someone trying to sell a feud would use – that it’s simply hard to listen to.

Sure, not every UFC fighter is brilliant on the mic. For every Conor McGregor or Colby Covington, there’s a Nik Lentz, or a Brazilian fighter who speaks no English, but the point is that regardless, these fighters all get to be themselves when they use a mic. And that fact alone makes them easier to hear than WWE’s over-scripted superstars.

It’d be an easy fix for WWE to simply cut down on all of the scripting, but realistically it’s been an issue for the best part of a decade now and it doesn’t look like changing any time soon.

