5 reasons why UFC shouldn't book Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz II

After the controversial doctor stoppage ending to the main event of UFC 244, Jorge Masvidal went to Nate Diaz and told him that they'd have a rematch and run it back. Nate Diaz still insists that they should, but Dana White didn't seem to have that same level of interest.

Sure, it would be a money match-up regardless but many people are jumping to assumptions about the rematch and why it must happen. The reality is that it really shouldn't happen. With that said, Masvidal's coach Mike Brown said that Masvidal is a man of his word and believes that the two men will meet at some point in the next year. He told MMA Fighting:

“In a way, I think he told them he’ll do it again and Jorge is a man of his word. He’ll fight Diaz again. Whether it’s in a few months or in one year, they’ll fight again I’m sure. It’s just about the timing."

While it would undoubtedly be an entertaining match-up, here are a few reasons why it shouldn't happen at all.

#5 It won't sell as much

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

Masvidal was the opponent that Nate Diaz had waited for 3 years to face. Diaz simply stated that nobody was good enough but after defeating Anthony Pettis, he called out Masvidal and the respect was clear.

Masvidal was also full of praise for Diaz, knowing that the spotlight he had was primarily because of Diaz. However, the reality is that a rematch between them won't sell that well. It would have had it been a very close fight, but it wasn't.

It simply seems to be one of those fights that people may want to see, but it won't sell anywhere close to the first time.

