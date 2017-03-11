5 reasons why Vince McMahon dislikes the UFC

Vince just doesn't get it.

Vince probably doesn’t even know what it stands for

Vince McMahon is an unusual soul, and that's putting it kindly.

He's the king of the castle in the WWE and constantly gets himself caught up in this magical world that he's created. It's like an alternate reality that nobody outside of his bubble can see, which is why he doesn't take too kindly to intruders moving in and making a name for themselves.

We are, of course, referring to the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Despite the two companies being a part of two completely different industries, Vince appears to have developed some form of hatred towards the world of mixed martial arts and UFC. It's never been fully confirmed or denied, but there's enough evidence there to suggest that good old Vinnie Mac doesn’t have a lot of affection for the UFC.

After all, there's been so many opportunities in the past for the two parties to do business together and only a few of them have been taken.

Whilst some may argue that there are only a select few things that you can accomplish through such a potential partnership, it would still be nice to see Vince keep more of an open mind about these kinds of things.

With that being said, here are five reasons why Vince McMahon dislikes the UFC:

#1 Brock Lesnar

Brock’s MMA career has caused Vince some problems

You all knew this one was coming. If mixed martial arts and the UFC didn't exist, there's a very real possibility that Lesnar would've had a lot more years in the WWE than he has had to this day.

After leaving the company, Brock made a real name for himself in the sport of MMA by becoming the UFC Heavyweight Champion in an incredibly short space of time. In addition to that, Vince was also given an extra headache when Brock decided to go back to fight for the organisation at UFC 200.

It must've caused the boss a great deal of money and stress knowing that if Brock got knocked out, it could have seriously damaged the credibility of the Beast on WWE television. Looking back, we can see that while Brock did win (despite the victory being overturned later), so Vince just barely made it out of that one.

Speaking of making it out...