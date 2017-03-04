5 reasons WWE Fastlane will be better than UFC 209

Here's why the WWE pay-per-view will obliterate Woodley vs. Thompson this weekend.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 04 Mar 2017, 20:53 IST

Fastlane is all set to be this weekend’s superior pay-per-view event

How things change over the course of a day! Until a few hours ago, UFC 209 seemed like the stronger show when compared to Fastlane, but one decision has brought it all crashing down altogether. All things considered, Fastlane really seems like the superior draw for fans of combat sports/entertainment (over UFC 209), at least in this weekend. While we can qualitatively only come to a conclusion after both the events transpire, as it stands UFC 209 looks like a tad underdone due to the most alluring fight being scrapped.

Let’s dive straight into why we think this is the case.

#5- Cancellation of the real UFC 209 main event

This much-awaited match sadly had to be cancelled

This wasn't the advertised main event. However to millions of fans across the globe, it certainly was. The undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov (8-0 in the UFC) against the man on a 9 match winning streak- Tony Ferguson. Sadly for all the fans who were looking forward to this bout, the fight had to be cancelled!

After two previous cancellations of the same fight, Khabib Nurmagomedov had to be hospitalised just hours before this much-awaited contest. The official reason was that Nurmagomedov had problems arising from the fact that he had to make weight. An unfortunate blow.

This weakens the UFC 209 card. UFC 209 went from looking like a very powerful card to looking just about okay! We're certain that the remaining fights will be good, but this was the match that all the hype was built around.

It would take a very good fight from Woodley and Thompson in the main event to repair the damage that’s been done with this.