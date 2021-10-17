5 retired UFC fighters that should be inducted into the Hall of Fame

After the pandemic forced the UFC to postpone many events, the promotion officially honored their latest Hall of Fame inductees. The Hall of Fame ceremony took place during International Fight Week and culminated with UFC 266. The star-studded Hall of Fame class was headlined by former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre.

The Hall of Fame was established in 2003, with MMA legends Royce Gracie and Ken Shamrock being the inaugural inductees. The UFC made the right decision in 2015, when they chose to make changes to the selection process. The changes included splitting-up the Hall of Fame into separate categories that ensured each era would be fairly represented. The categories were Pioneer wing, Modern-era wing, Contributors, and Fights.

Even though each inductee has been deserving, there are still many notable omissions. This list will look at 5 retired fighters that should be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

#5. Former UFC lightweight champion Jens 'Lil Evil' Pulver

When looking back at the history of the UFC, it's hard to overlook the accomplishments of Jens 'Lil Evil' Pulver. It's crazy to think that the inaugural UFC lightweight champion hasn't been inducted into their Hall of Fame. Not only was Pulver the first lightweight champion, but he was a true pioneer for the sport's lighter weight-classes.

'Lil Evil' began his MMA career in 1999 and would quickly move up the ranks in the sport. Pulver earned a reputation for his exciting fighting style. In his first 10 MMA fights, Pulver had a 7-2-1 record with 5 of those wins coming via KO/TKO.

After an 11 second knockout victory over John Smith at UFC 28, Pulver would have an opportunity to make history. Pulver fought Caol Uno at UFC 31 for the inaugural UFC lightweight championship, which he won by unanimous decision.

Pulver etched his name in the history books by becoming the first-ever UFC lightweight champion. 'Lil Evil' followed that up with two successful title defenses over experienced lightweight Dennis Hallman and BJ Penn. Pulver won both fights by decision - a unanimous decision win over Hallman and a majority decision over Penn. However, Pulver would then relinquish the title and leave the UFC due to a contract dispute.

Based on what he accomplished early in his career, there's no reason why Pulver shouldn't have already been inducted.

