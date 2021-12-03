5 most shocking UFC moments of 2021

The UFC is undoubtedly a place where anything can happen. Time after time, fans have been left with their jaws on the floor thanks to some truly shocking moments inside the octagon.

2021 has seen its fair share of shocking moments inside the UFC. Some of these moments have made the year one of the most memorable in the promotion’s history.

With major upsets, nasty injuries and jaw-dropping knockouts leaving UFC fans absolutely stunned, it’s safe to say that 2021 won’t be forgotten any time soon.

With that in mind, here are the five most shocking moments in the UFC in 2021.

#5. Terrance McKinney starches Matt Frevola in record-setting time – UFC 263

Terrance McKinney stunned everyone with his 7 second knockout of Matt Frevola

Every year, it feels like at least one UFC fighter is launched into semi-stardom with an impressive knockout win. 2021 was the turn of Terrance McKinney.

The lightweight prospect began the year as a complete unknown, but after putting together three wins in a row on the regional circuit, the UFC came knocking at late notice, giving him an opportunity at UFC 262.

‘T-Wrecks’ signed to fight UFC veteran Matt Frevola on just four days' notice after Frank Camacho’s withdrawal. While ‘The Steamrolla’ could not be confused for a genuine UFC title contender, it felt like a practically impossible task for McKinney to pull off a win.

Not only did McKinney win, but he did it in truly shocking style, too.

Clearly not wanting to risk going deep into the fight with Frevola, who had far more preparation time, McKinney came out aggressively. Incredibly, he landed hard with the first combination he threw.

Frevola was folded like a bad poker hand. A couple of hammer fists from ‘T-Wrecks’ quickly sealed the victory, all in just seven seconds.

The win not only set the record for the fastest knockout in UFC lightweight history, but it tied three other fights to become the second-fastest in UFC history across all weight classes, too.

McKinney has not fought since and may not go onto more success with the UFC, but if nothing else, he’ll always have this genuinely shocking moment under his belt.

