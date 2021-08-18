5 most shocking UFC octagon interview moments

UFC athletes are at their most unfiltered selves when interviewed right after their fights inside the octagon. Slugging it out for rounds at a time gets the fighters' blood flowing, and in some cases, their balls hot. During such interviews, fighters sometimes announce their future plans to their fans, which often include retirement.

Many UFC octagon interviews have seen fighters call out their rivals in a confrontational manner, say iconic quotes, and make controversial remarks. Watching their favorite UFC fighters win a match and then blow up the mic is perhaps the best feeling for MMA fans.

On that note, let's take a look at five of the most shocking UFC octagon interview moments:

#5. Khabib Nurmagomedov calls out Conor McGregor at UFC 205

UFC 205: Nurmagomedov v Johnson

Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Michael Johnson in round three at UFC 205. During the post-fight octagon interview, 'The Eagle' told Joe Rogan that he had something to say. As the UFC color commentator abided, handing the mic to the Russian MMA legend, Khabib took the opportunity to call out Conor McGregor.

Apart from challenging the Irishman to a fight, Khabi also insulted McGregor, who was on the same fight card that night. 'The Eagle' mentioned that it would be the easiest fight for him in the UFC lightweight division. Khabib Nurmagomedov was not considered the trash-talking type, but as he called out McGregor in front of thousands of Irish fans, it shocked the MMA community.

Questioning how the Irishman could get a UFC title shot months after losing to Nate Diaz, Khabib said:

"Excuse me guys, I want to say something. I want to stay humble, but I have to talk because your guy (Conor McGregor) talk too much. And you know what interesting I understand how crazy power PR UFC machine. I understand how your guy beginning of the year he tap like chicken, end of the year he fight for title. Crazy!"

Fans' boos filled the whole arena with fans booing, but he had more to say. Shockingly, Khabib then threatened the nation of Ireland by comparing its population with that of Russia. In one of the most iconic and shocking UFC octagon interviews, he said:

"Hey you know guys, this is true this is not trash talking. Irish only 6 million, Russian.. 150 million. I wanna fight with your chicken because this is number one easy fight in lightweight division."

Edited by Utathya Ghosh