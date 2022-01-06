The 5 most stacked divisions in the UFC

Almost every division in the UFC is effectively a shark tank. Being the world's premier MMA organization, the promotion houses the best talent from around the globe and puts up competitive fights week in and week out.

The UFC has around 700 fighters on its roster. These fighters are spread out over 12 weight classes. Each weight class has a champion atop the ladder, with 15 ranked fighters under him/her. The rest are unranked fighters, who have to earn their place in the top 15 of their bracket.

Over the years, as more and more fighters have joined the promotion, the divisions have gradually gotten more and more saturated with world-class talent.

That said, we thought we’d take a look at the five most stacked divisions in the UFC.

#5. UFC light heavyweight division

The UFC’s light heavyweight division has always been one of the strongest weight classes in the promotion. Legends like Randy Couture, Chuck Liddell, Tito Ortiz, Mauricio Rua, Rashad Evans, Forrest Griffin, Quinton Jackson and Jon Jones have all plied their trade at 205 lbs.

Jon Jones ruled the division for close to a decade after winning the title in 2011. ‘Bones’ vacated the title in 2020, allowing a new wave of light heavyweights to take over the division.

Polish powerhouse Jan Blachowicz emerged as the new champion in late 2020, defeating Dominick Reyes at UFC 253 to win the vacant title. A year later, he was dethroned by MMA veteran Glover Teixeira at UFC 267. Teixeira is the reigning champion and is set to defend his title against Jiri Prochazka at some point in 2022.

Jiri Prochazka is one of the most intriguing athletes on the UFC roster. The Czech fighter accumulated a ton of experience during his time outside the promotion and finally joined the UFC as a battle-tested and seasoned fighter in 2020. His unorthodox style and staggering finishing ability makes him a potential long-reigning champion in the division.

His KO victories over former title challengers Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes have prompted fighters and fans alike to anoint him as the future of the weight class.

Not too far behind Prochazka in the light heavyweight pecking order is Dagestani phenom Magomed Ankalaev. The dominant Russian is one of the most well-rounded fighters in the division and is a tough matchup for anyone he goes up against. His background in sambo wrestling, coupled with his ability to deliver highlight-reel knockouts, makes him an ominous presence at 205 lbs.

Alexander Rakic has slowly but surely built a name for himself in the light heavyweight division. The Austrian is a deadly kickboxer who has produced some sensational performances in the octagon. He has shown tremendous takedown defense to keep his fights on the feet and is arguably the best striker in the division.

Knockout artist Jamahal Hill, grappling phenom Paul Craig, Aussie star Jimmy Crute and all-round madman Johnny Walker also have the potential to climb the ranks at 205 lbs.

Additionally, reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya might be tempted to have another go at the light heavyweight strap. The future is undoubtedly bright for the division.

