5 talking points going into UFC 274: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

UFC 274, the fifth pay-per-view of the year from the world's premier MMA promotion, will be underway at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on May 7. The blockbuster event boasts a stacked main card, topped off with two intriguing title fights.

The fight card is also set to feature some fan favorites, former champions and legends of the sport. It promises to be a memorable night and has the potential to emerge as one of the best events of the year.

The UFC's pay-per-view events often feature the biggest names in the promotion, in addition to hugely pivotal bouts that influence fighters' careers and the landscape of numerous weight classes. The implications of the fights on these cards are massive.

On that note, here are five talking points going into UFC 274: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje.

#5. Should Donald Cerrone retire?

Donald Cerrone has been around for a long time, having started his professional career way back in 2006. The three-time WEC title challenger has come agonizingly close to winning a world championship on multiple occasions but ultimately came up short. Despite his lack of success in title fights, Cerrone remains a fan favorite.

As part of the UFC's absorption of the WEC roster back in 2011, Cerrone moved over to the Dana White-led promotion and quickly emerged as one of the most exciting fighters around. Since joining the UFC, 'Cowboy' has accrued numerous 'Fight of the Night' and 'Performance of the Night' bonuses for his all-action brand of fighting.

Unfortunately, as he's gotten older, Cerrone has struggled to replicate the success of his WEC and early UFC days. He turned 39 earlier this year and his recent performances are an obvious indicator that he's slowing down. In his last 14 outings, 'Cowboy' has picked up just four wins. He hasn't won a fight since 2019.

At UFC 274, Cerrone will take on fellow MMA veteran Joe Lauzon. Lauzon has been on the roster for over 15 years and has also endured a turbulent run in his last few bouts.

Joe Lauzon (left) and Donald Cerrone (right) [Image via @espnmma on Twitter]

If he loses to Joe Lauzon, Donald Cerrone will have to seriously consider hanging up the gloves. While losing to young contenders is acceptable at his advanced age, a defeat to a fellow veteran who hasn't competed in three years is a worrying sign.

On the flipside, a win for 'Cowboy' could bring about some interesting opportunities. He might even opt to walk away from the sport after picking up one last win as he hasn't tasted victory since 2019. At UFC 274, we might witness Cerrone's final outing in the UFC. If he does retire, it'll mark the end of a legendary career.

#4. Can Michael Chandler fight smart, or will he feed the urge to stand-and-bang?

Michael Chandler has been on the UFC roster for a little over a year now and he's already made quite a splash. The former Bellator champion joined the UFC in 2020 and made his promotional debut in January 2021. He cruised to a first-round TKO victory against lightweight contender Dan Hooker to open his account.

However, Chandler has picked up back-to-back losses since then. He almost beat Charles Oliveira in the first round of their championship bout, but went on to get finished in the second by the Brazilian. He subsequently took on Justin Gaethje, and the duo put on a scintillating bout that ended up winning the 'Fight of the Year' award.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



youtu.be/CboQMFdemUk Wow! Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler via the 𝗙𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗠𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 camera! Wow! Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler via the 𝗙𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗠𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 camera! 🔥📺 youtu.be/CboQMFdemUk https://t.co/kNWYGrLGOY

Chandler's desire to put on entertaining fights arguably cost him twice last year. He seemingly emptied his gas tank prematurely against Oliviera, which ultimately worked against him. In his barnburner with Gaethje, 'Iron' opted to stand-and-bang rather than utilize a more measured approach, which saw him get picked apart.

In a game of inches, Chandler hasn't always made the smartest decisions, which can prove to be hugely detrimental against world-class opposition. At UFC 274, he will be eyeing his second win in the UFC when he takes on former interim champion Tony Ferguson.

Currently 1-2 in the lightweight division, Chandler will be well aware that he cannot afford to engage in another stand-and-bang slugfest. If he wants to realize his championship aspirations in the UFC, the American will have to resist the urge to recklessly exchange leather. If he can maintain his composure, another title fight down the line becomes all the more plausible.

#3. Can Tony Ferguson spark a career resurgence, or will the downward spiral continue?

Tony Ferguson was once among the scariest fighters on the UFC roster. Between 2013 and 2019, 'El Cucuy' went on a historic 12-fight win streak comprising dominant victories over the likes of Josh Thomson, Edson Barboza, Rafael dos Anjos, Kevin Lee, Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone.

Ferguson remains one of the unluckiest fighters in UFC history as well, with his scheduled bout against former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov falling through five times.

ESPN MMA @espnmma The story of Khabib and Tony so far... The story of Khabib and Tony so far... https://t.co/B4Bq4hqIf9

His scorching win streak came to a crashing halt two years ago, as he picked up consecutive losses to Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush in his next three outings.

In his losses to the aforementioned lightweights, Ferguson appeared to have lost the killer instinct that made him so dangerous during his six-year unbeaten run. Nevertheless, the former interim champion is beloved by fans, who will be hoping he can return to winning ways when he takes on Michael Chandler at UFC 274.

Tony Ferguson turned 38 earlier this year and it appears as though his best days are behind him. Despite losing his last three fights, he has shown that he is still incredibly durable and remains a threat no matter where the fight ends up. Additionally, all three losses came against the cream of the crop at 155 pounds.

It's been almost a year since Ferguson's last fight and he'll likely be well-prepared for this outing. He will be looking to capitalize on Michael Chandler's often impetuous approach and will rely on his sublime finishing ability to get the job done.

However, Chandler's power is a real concern in this one. Ferguson has absorbed quite a bit of damage over the course of his career and this matchup could turn out to be the straw that broke the camel's back. This fight will serve as the perfect litmus test to determine whether 'El Cucuy' is still a top-tier lightweight or not.

#2. Who is the real queen of the strawweights – Rose Namajunas or Carla Ezparza?

It's always interesting when a challenger already has a win over a reigning UFC champion. It arguably dimishes the prestige of holding a world title when a champion has previously lost to a top contender, calling into question who the best fighter in the division really is.

Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza were contestants on season 20 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). They were the clear-cut best fighters on the reality show and made it all the way to the final, where the victor was to be crowned the UFC's inaugural strawweight champion. Esparza came out on top and became the first-ever champion of the promotion's 115-pound division.

TUF 20 Finale [Image via @MMAFighting on Twitter]

Carla Esparza subsequently lost the belt to Joanna Jędrzejczyk, who went on to rule the division for two years before being dethroned by Rose Namajunas. The title changed hands a few more times thereafter before finding its way back to Namajunas.

'Thug' Rose is among the most well-rounded fighters in the world. She started her career as a submission specialist and, in recent years, has emerged as a dangerous striker as well. Her knockout victories over Jędrzejczyk and Zhang Weili are a testament to this notion. However, Esparza remains the toughest stylistic matchup for Namajunas.

Esparza is undeniably the best wrestler in the division, a strong asset in a bracket brimming with strikers. if she can take her former foe down and control from top position, it could be a long night for the reigning strawweight queen.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Rose Namajunas will defend her belt against Carla Esparza in the co-main event of #UFC274 on May 7 in Phoenix, UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell confirmed to @Marc_Raimondi. Rose Namajunas will defend her belt against Carla Esparza in the co-main event of #UFC274 on May 7 in Phoenix, UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell confirmed to @Marc_Raimondi. https://t.co/ziWeVp9A96

#1. Will Justin Gaethje claim undisputed UFC gold, or will Charles Oliveira's reign continue?

Charles Oliveira has had arguably the toughest road to UFC gold we've ever witnessed. The reigning 155-pound champion is now in his prime and is among the most dangerous fighters around. He currently owns the records for the most finishes and submissions in promotional history.

Oliveira joined the organization around 12 years ago as an unbeaten grappling phenom and endured a turbulent run in the featherweight and lightweight divisions before eventually finding his groove in 2018. Since then, 'Do Bronx' has beaten every opponent he's faced en route to winning the lightweight championship.

In his last two outings, Oliveira beat Michael Chandler via TKO to claim the lightweight strap and subsequently defended it with a submission win over Dustin Poirier. In his second title defense, he is slated to take on former interim champion Justin Gaethje.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



UFC is working on finalizing the lightweight title bout shortly, Dana White told Oliveira and Gaethje will meet in MayUFC is working on finalizing the lightweight title bout shortly, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN Oliveira and Gaethje will meet in May 💥UFC is working on finalizing the lightweight title bout shortly, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN. https://t.co/Cnplmi7Hz4

Justin Gaethje has already made one attempt at becoming the undisputed lightweight champion. He came up short on that occasion against the now-retired Khabib Nurmagomedov. He will be hoping his second attempt produces a different outcome when he locks horns with Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 274.

Gaethje gained notoriety for being an incredibly entertaining fighter during his time outside of MMA's biggest promotion. Since joining the promotion, 'The Highlight' has lived up to his standing as an all-action brawler and has further added to his reputation for being – as Joe Rogan puts it – "The most violent man in the most violent sport."

Justin Gaethje [Image via @btsportufc on Twitter]

While Justin Gaethje is known for his tendency to get into barnburners and striking slugfests, he showcased a different side to his game in his most recent bout. Against Michael Chandler, barring an insane first round, he displayed a mature approach, understanding that getting the win was of paramount importance.

If Gaethje adopts the same mindset when he takes on Charles Oliveira, we could have an incredible matchup on our hands. On the flipside, if he fights in an impulsive manner, Oliveira has the skills to capitalize. For 'Do Bronx', he will have to be wary of his American counterpart's lethal striking and will be counting on his ability to weather the storm as he did against Chandler and Dustin Poirier.

Stylistically, this fight is arguably the best headliner we've had all year. With two well-rounded and lethal finishers at the height of their powers set to contest undisputed lightweight gold, fans can expect fireworks when the octagon doors finally close. Overall, UFC 274 promises to be a truly memorable event.

UFC 274 fan-made poster [Image via @konartistdesign on Twitter]

