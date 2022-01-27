Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje: UFC record comparison

Charles Oliveira is set to defend his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 in May.

Both fighters have stellar resumes and are at the pinnacle of their respective careers. Oliveira currently has 20 wins and eight losses under the UFC banner. Meanwhile, Gaethje has six wins and three defeats to date.

With his upcoming fight, 'The Highlight' is getting a second crack at the 155-pound belt. he previously fell short in his bid to steal the crown against former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 in late 2020.

Reigning champion Oliveira, on the other hand, will be looking to retain UFC lightweight supremacy for the second time around.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN OLIVEIRA VS. GAETHJE IS ON, per UFC president Dana White. Championship fight will take place May 7, location TBD. What a fight. And Still? And New? OLIVEIRA VS. GAETHJE IS ON, per UFC president Dana White. Championship fight will take place May 7, location TBD. What a fight. And Still? And New? https://t.co/MJv2mMaqtK

As things stand, Oliveira and Gaethje are both coming off exceptional runs. The challenger is coming into the fight holding a professional record of 23-3, while Oliveira has already amassed an incredible 32-8-1 resume.

To secure his second title shot, 'The Highlight' managed to return to the number one contender spot by outperforming Michael Chandler at UFC 268 last November.

Prior to his title fight defeat to Khabib, Gaethje was in fine form. He secured notable wins over Tony Ferguson, Donald Cerrone, Edson Barboza and James Vick, all of which came by way of KO/TKO.

Oliveira, meanwhile, has gone unbeaten since 2017 under the UFC banner. Before capturing the vacant lightweight title at UFC 262 last May, 'Do Bronx' won eight consecutive fights, seven of which were finishes.

Justin Gaethje wants to make a statement in Charles Oliveira's territory

UFC 274’s location is still yet to be determined. However, Justin Gaethje has recently laid out to BT Sport where he wants to take on Oliveira.

According to Gaethje, there’s no better place to win the UFC lightweight belt than on the home soil of the current champion, Brazil, which is where the event is rumored to be taking place.

“Now that I've won and I got my title shot, I can go back to how it should be. I want to go down to Brazil; I want to fight in the chaos... If you go back and listen to my early interviews, I said I wanted to go to the enemy territory like Brazil and fight in that chaos. So them screaming I’m gonna die, 20,000 people, I am 100 percent confident that when I’m done, they’ll love me.”

Catch Gaethje's full interview below:

Justin Gaethje also revealed his belief that his unanimous decision win over Michael Chandler was "boring." Now that he's back in title contention, he is certain he will be fueled like he used to be.

He'll look to put his finishing intent on full display when he faces 'Do Bronx' later this year.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard