Charles Oliveira thanks Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr. for his support

Charles Oliveira expressed gratitude towards fellow Brazilian soccer icon Neymar Jr. for supporting him.

The reigning UFC lightweight champion took to Instagram to upload a picture of himself, Neymar and his lightweight strap. The caption read:

"Thank you my friend for all the affection and cheering. May God always bless you. Let's go with everything, always towards the top." [Translated via Google Translate]

Football and MMA are the two most popular sports in Brazil. Therefore, it is no surprise that the two of the biggest athletes of these sports got together and showed respect and support towards each other.

Neymar Jr. is currently fulfilling his club duties representing Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, which competes in the French League 1.

The former FC Barcelona man is one of the most popular soccer players in the world with an Instagram following of 167 million.

Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira is reaping the benefits of his hard work and perseverance in the UFC. The reigning lightweight king enjoyed a phenomenal year where he won the title against Michael Chandler at UFC 262.

The Brazilian then went on to successfully defend his title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.

'Do Bronx' was also awarded the comeback of the year award in the UFC Honors for his fight against Michael Chandler, in which he overcame adversity in the first round and knocked out 'Iron' after getting dropped in round one.

What's next for Charles Oliveira?

Charles Oliveira is in his prime and on top of the lightweight division. Not only is he on a 10 winning streak in the UFC, he also holds the record for most submission victories in the organization's history.

The ideal and deserving candidate to challenge the Brazilian for the title is Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje recently defeated Michael Chandler at UFC 268 in a slugfest and has been rallying for a title shot since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2020.

'The Highlight' was one of many who congratulated Oliveira backstage after his victory against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269. However, the Brazilian champion wasn't too pleased with Gaethje's appreciation as he felt that the American didn't stick to his guns after feuding with him on social media.

There are also rumors about a possible title fight between Charles Oliveira and Conor McGregor when the Irishman returns to the octagon. Will Oliveira choose to sit out until a fight with McGregor is possible? Only time will tell.

