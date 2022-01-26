“Three Brazilians, all defending titles” - Michael Bisping gives a blockbuster lineup for UFC 274

Michael Bisping has suggested an incredible lineup for the UFC 274 fight card that’ll take place on May 7th, 2022.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Bisping first highlighted the UFC 274 headlining matchup that’s already been announced for the event. The said matchup is a UFC light heavyweight title bout between reigning champion Glover Teixeira and challenger Jiri Prochazka.

Additionally, ‘The Count’ opined that he’d like to see UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira defend his belt against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. Furthermore, speaking about the potential fourth fight between UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, Bisping stated:

“I say put it on, I think it’s UFC 272 down in Brazil in May.”

The video then featured a caption displaying a correction. ‘The Count’ indicated that he’s speaking about the UFC 274 card that’ll transpire in May. Bisping said:

“They already announced Glover Teixeira versus Jiri Prochazka for the light heavyweight title. What a fight that’s going to be; incredible work by Jiri Prochazka to be in this position so far. What else do we have? I say Charles Oliveira versus Justin Gaethje. They’re both pushing to be on that card. And there’s a possibility that they do that. That would be unbelievable. Two title fights. Well, what’s better than two? We throw on the third. We throw on the third with the quadrilogy fight, okay? The [Figueiredo vs. Moreno] quadrilogy fight. So, you put that on, you’ve got three Brazilians, all defending titles, all on the same card, lots of storylines. It’ll be unbelievable.”

Watch Michael Bisping put forth his lineup for UFC 274 in the video below:

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno could make history by fighting in a fourth consecutive fight

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno are currently 1-1-1 in their series of fights. Their first fight ended in a majority draw, with Figueiredo retaining the flyweight belt. Their rematch witnessed Moreno win the belt via third-round submission. Following this, their trilogy bout saw Figueiredo reclaim the title via unanimous decision.

Their trilogy bout at UFC 270 on January 22nd marked the first time two fighters fought one another thrice in back-to-back fights in the UFC. On that note, if their respective next fights were another clash against each other, they’d once again make history by becoming the first UFC fighters to fight one another in four back-to-back fights.

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA I don’t think there was a clear winner in that Figgy-Moreno fight, man. Amazing scrap and display of skills from both men. I hope Dana makes the 4th fight so they can end this saga and see who is really the better fighter.

KDs shouldn't score so heavy if they aren't fight ending

Speaking of which, given how close their fights have been, several UFC fighters and fans alike have been clamoring for a fourth fight between the two rivals.

Edited by Genci Papraniku