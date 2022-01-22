Brandon Moreno weighs in on setting unique UFC record with Deiveson Figueiredo trilogy fight 

Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo's UFC 270 clash marks the first time two fighters have participated in three consecutive fights against each other. The Mexican believes this will play a vital role in building his legacy in the promotion.

When asked about the significance of the feat that they are about to accomplish, Moreno admitted it was a special achievement for himself and his Brazilian opponent:

"This moment, definitely, is special, you know. I feel like this trilogy is helping me too much with my legacy. Because, yeah, like you said, this is the first time in the history of the UFC. We saw other trilogies before but not in a row like one, two, three at the same time... Definitely this part of my life, this trilogy will be something nice in my legacy."

Watch Brandon Moreno offer his two cents on the matter below:

High-octane moments at weigh-in between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno

Things started heating up between Deiveson Figueiredo and 'The Assassin Baby' as they faced off at the UFC 270 weigh-ins, potentially for the last time.

'Deus da Guerra' was so riled up that Dana White and the UFC staff had to interfere and hold him back to ensure that nothing untoward took place on stage. The Brazilian went as far as flipping the UFC flyweight champion off on stage.

Check out their brief meeting at the weigh-ins below:

Both fighters have made weight and are set to take things to the octagon to settle their trilogy inside the octagon once and for all.

Their clash will feature as the co-main event of UFC 272 alongside a heavyweight title unification bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. The action is set to unfold at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

