"Let's see a 4th fight!" - Nate Diaz, Aljamain Sterling and other UFC fighters react to Deiveson Figueiredo dethroning Brandon Moreno

The trilogy between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270 has concluded with the Brazilian once again crowned as the flyweight champ. The fight lived up to expectations as the two flyweights settled their score in an all-out war.

Brandon Moreno was confident from the first round. 'The Assassin Baby' took the fight to Figueiredo, landing subtle combinations on the 'God of War'. The Brazilian also found success in leading low leg kicks which seemingly disbalanced 'The Assassin Baby' multiple times. Figueiredo also secured two successful knockdowns after landing two monstrous shots on the Mexican.

The fight went the distance and it was the Brazilian who got the unanimous decision win. However, the fans booed the result since it was a close fight between the flyweights.

The MMA community also shared their thoughts on the exciting bout between two of the best UFC flyweights ever.

UFC superstar Nate Diaz expressed disagreement with the decision and stated that Moreno won the fight.

Aljamain Sterling congratulated the Brazilian for recapturing his belt and proposed a fourth fight. However, 'Funk Master' said the fight had no clear winner.

He said:

"Congrats to Figgy in a very close fight. Wasn’t sure which way that was going to go. Gotta do it again! I don’t think there was a clear winner in that Figgy-Moreno fight, man. Amazing scrap and display of skills from both men. I hope Dana makes the 4th fight so they can end this saga and see who is really the better fighter. KDs shouldn’t score so heavy if they aren’t fight ending"

Other UFC stars also shared their thoughts, with some wanting that fourth fight.

UFC lightweight champ Charles Oliveira reacted to the war and congratulated his fellow countryman for the victory.

Islam Makhachev, however, had other plans for Moreno.

Popular MMA journalist Marc Raimondi gave props to Figueiredo's team and camp, which included Henry Cejudo, for putting on a great gameplan.

Brandon Moreno believes he did enough to win the fight against Deiveson Figueiredo

Brandon Moreno had some great moments in the fight. However, it was not enough to keep hold of his title.

Looking visibly disappointed, 'The Assassin Baby' spoke to Joe Rogan after his devastating championship loss and shared his thoughts about the exciting trilogy.

"Man, I feel like I landed better combinations. Maybe, he connected with more power but I don't know...it is what it is... I feel like he did a better gameplan this time... I was putting the better pace in the fight but I've to go back home and watch the fight again."

Watch the full interview below:

It is yet to be seen whether a fourth fight between the two elite flyweights will take place or if the UFC will have other plans in mind for the newly crowned Brazilian champion.

